The Flash post-credits scene explained

The Flash post-credits scene is eagerly anticipated for several reasons. Obviously, comic book movie stingers are exciting, packed with the potential for future movie teases and major last-minute twists. But with James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One on the horizon, this feels bigger than usual.

So, we're here to help the curious and prepared among you. Below, we'll have our spoiler-free guide on how many post-credits scenes are in The Flash, including when you're free to leave the cinema.

After that, we'll dive into spoiler territory with a full recap of what went down in the post-credits. Ready? Let's speed into The Flash post-credits scenes and what it all means for DC's exciting future.

How many post-credits scenes are in The Flash?

There is one post-credits scene in The Flash, but you'll have to wait a while to see it. After a title sequence featuring the lead names in the cast, you'll be treated to the typical long credits roll. It's only after that will you see the single post-credits scene. Once that's finished playing, it's lights up and you're free to leave.

What happens in The Flash post-credits scene?

The Flash post-credits scene opens with Barry and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) after an especially heavy night of drinking. The Flash explains to Aquaman that he has seemingly jumped to multiple timelines and, while every Batman is different, Aquaman seems to be the exact same in every world.

A worse for wear Aquaman, though, isn't listening - and tries to sleep in a puddle. He gives Barry one of his rings and The Flash departs.

So, no huge reveal or setup for DCU Chapter One, but it does go a long way to explaining why no timeline shenanigans will affect Aquaman 2 - because Arthur looks the same, no matter what. If nothing else, it's a fun and cute way of warding off any potential internet chatter about plot inconsistencies or the Aquaman sequel being not in lockstep with canon.

