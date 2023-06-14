The Flash zooms into the multiverse in the long-awaited DCU movie that stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen. In the character’s first solo movie appearance, he gets swept up in a time-travel mishap trying to prevent his mother’s death. When this leads to some disastrous consequences, he teams up with another version of himself and Michael Keaton’s Batman to try and save the Earth from a very familiar threat.

All of the multiversal madness also leads to a dramatic sequence later in the movie, stacked full of cameos. For more insight into that, read on for our complete guide to everyone that appears during this. Although, be warned, we’re getting into big spoiler territory from here on out on that one so make sure you’ve watched the film before reading on.

Who appears in the multiverse sequence?

After Barry's failed attempt to try and save everyone in the battle against General Zod, he ends up going back in time again and again to try and right this wrong. At one point he gets trapped inside a multiverse sequence and sees different versions of Earth created due to his meddling with time. Probably the most exciting part of this is how it ties together almost all of the different versions of the iconic DC characters we've seen since adaptations of the comics started. Here are all of the cameos that we spotted amid the multiversal madness.

Adam West as Batman

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Adam West appears as Batman in the brief moment of The Flash. He famously played the character in the 1960s live-action TV series and its 1966 feature film. Synonymous with the Caped Crusader, the actor went on to reprise the role across a whole host of animated shows before his death in 2017. We briefly hear him going after the Joker.

Cesar Romero as Joker

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

As well as West’s Batman, we also hear Cesar Romero’s Joker. Recognizable by his iconic laugh, he was the first actor to play the Clown Prince of Crime in live-action. It's nice to know that, somewhere in the multiverse, West's Batman and Romero's Joker are still at loggerheads.

George Reeves as Superman

(Image credit: ABC Archives via Getty Images)

One of the many Superman variants to also appear in the Flashpoint is George Reeves as the Man of Steel. He played the role in the television series Adventures of Superman from 1952 until 1958.

Christopher Reeve as Superman

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Another iconic Superman that appears is Christopher Reeve, who is probably the most memorable version of Supes. He first played Kal-El in 1978’s Superman before going on to reprise the role in three subsequent sequels. We see him observing Barry with Helen Slater's Supergirl at his side. This is especially poignant considering Reeve and Slater never actually shared the screen as Superman and Supergirl together.

Nicolas Cage as Superman

(Image credit: Jon Schnepp)

One of the most shocking cameos in the whole movie sees Nicolas Cage play Superman. Complete with shoulder length hair and fighting a huge spider-like monster, the Hollywood star appears in a reference to the almost-made movie Superman Lives. This was due to be directed by Tim Burton back in the 1990s and would have seen Cage opposite Chris Rock as Jimmy Olsen, Sandra Bullock as Lois Lane, and Christopher Walken as Brainiac. Sadly, it was shut down just before filming due to budget issues.

The scene also references the infamous story that producer Jon Peters wanted to see Superman fight a giant robot spider in the movie.

Jay Garrick

(Image credit: DC Comics)

The original Flash also makes a brief appearance in the movie too, recognizable from his tin-hat looking helmet. In comic book lore, he was the first in a long line of super speedsters after his first appearance in Flash Comics #1 back in January 1940. He was created by writer Gardner Fox and artist Harry Lampert.

