DC fans are worried about small Lobo role in the upcoming Supergirl movie as Jason Momoa announces he's already wrapped filming

Jason Momoa has finished filming his scenes for the upcoming DC movie Supergirl: World of Tomorrow, and we can't wait to see the former Aquaman actor playing the anarchic space mercenary Lobo for the first time on screen. However, given Momoa's brief time on set, fans are getting worried that he only has a minor role.

"I just wrapped Supergirl", the actor revealed last weekend in a video shared on his Instagram account. In the caption, Momoa wrote that he is "so thankful to play this role", but didn't offer more details about the character or the film, which is still in production.

Although we are still waiting for an official first look at Lobo, the actor has been offering some details, saying that Lobo is "exactly like" the comic book character. That means that we will probably see Momoa with white skin, red eyes, black long hair, and handlebar moustache in the upcoming movie, which stars House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Directed by Craig Gillespie. Supergirl is set to adapt Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow comic miniseries, which sees Superman's cousin, Kara Zor-El, seeking revenge against Krem, the man who brutally murdered her father. Milly Alcock is set debut for the first time in Superman ahead of her solo film next year.

Along with Alcock and Momoa, the cast of Supergirl includes Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Supergirl's mother.

In the meantime, we can see Jason Momoa in A Minecraft Movie, an adaptation of the popular video game that has become a box-office hit in only a couple of weeks, even creating chaos in movie theaters.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is arriving in cinemas on June 26, 2026. For more, check out our guides to DCU Chapter One and upcoming superhero movies.