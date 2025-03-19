Jason Momoa says the DCU's Lobo is "exactly like" the comic book character in upcoming Supergirl movie

In case you were unaware, Jason Momoa is returning to the DCU, but not as Aquaman. This time around, he'll be playing Lobo, the anarchic space mercenary, and he's talking up the portrayal ahead of his debut in Supergirl: World of Tomorrow.

At the moment, Momoa is promoting A Minecraft Movie, but during a chat with ScreenRant, he shed a little light on his Lobo. "This is the role I've always wanted to play," he explains. "That's the comic I loved, so I'm really nervous about it. It’s kind of a no-brainer to play this character. It's pretty big. I don't want to give away too much, but I mean, we look pretty dead on, exactly like the character."

Those are big words, since the character has a pretty distinctive look. His skin is ghost white, and he has red eyes, jet black long hair with a handle-bar moustache, and he's dressed like a biker. Oh, and he’s bare chested, with only a sleeveless jacket on his top half.

A Minecraft Movie | Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If anyone can pull such an outfit off, it's Momoa, who's been vocally campaigning to be Lobo for years. Now he's finally getting his wish, but he's not the first to bring the character to screen.

The anti-villain has made numerous appearances across the DC animated universe, along with two live-action depictions. The first was back in 2002 for The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special, a short made by the Scott Leberecht for the American Film Institute adapting the one-shot of the same name, and the other was part of Krypton, the Superman TV prequel which lasted for two seasons.

This is easily the most high-profile on-screen use of the cosmic gun for hire yet. Momoa mentions he's only in it for "a little bit," but hopefully it leads to further appearances.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, and it stars Milly Alcock in the title role, as Superman's cousin, Kara Zor-El. The film's described as a space adventure, where Supergirl and Krypto the Superdog go searching for vengeance.

For now, you can find plenty of Momoa in A Minecraft Movie, as he plays one of four people dragged into the blocky universe of the hit video game. Together, they have to figure out the virtual maze, putting their crafting and building skills to the test.

A Minecraft Movie opens in theatres April 4, 2025, while Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives July 26, 2026. Our upcoming video game movies and upcoming superhero movies lists will tell you what else you should be keeping an eye out for.