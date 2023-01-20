Jason Momoa teases "great news" after Warner Bros. and DC meeting

As DC prepares to enter a new era, it appears one of its biggest stars – Jason Momoa – is sticking around.

The Aquaman actor recently shared his excited reaction to a meeting with Warner Bros. on social media.

LOBO? 👀Jason Momoa postou no IG que teve uma grande reunião com a WB/DC e que agora tem "grandes notícias" que ainda não pode revelar.Ele agradece a Peter Safran, James Gunn e David Zaslav no vídeo 👀 pic.twitter.com/2U2XzZn7hJJanuary 19, 2023 See more

"Four years ago I was screaming, wasn’t I?" Momoa said during his video, potentially referring to previous talks over an Aquaman sequel. "Four years again. It’s a mystery, baby. I got some really good news, great news with Warner Bros. Wish I could tell you!"

Curiously, in a move that will set the internet’s tongues wagging, Momoa goes on to thank DC Studios co-CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn, plus Warner Bros. president David Zaslav. He ends his message by saying "to the future."

What could that future entail? We know Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is all set for a December 25 release, but there have long been rumors that Momoa is being lined up for an entirely different DC role under Safran and Gunn’s new leadership.

"One of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch, so stay tuned," Momoa previously told ET Canada (opens in new tab). A later story from The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) suggested the actor would move on from Aquaman and instead take on the role of foul-mouthed anti-hero Lobo in the new DC cinematic universe.

Whatever happens, we could find out about it very soon. James Gunn has teased that the first wave of announcements is imminent.

In the meantime, Momoa is revving up to star opposite Vin Diesel in the upcoming Fast 10, out on May 19, 2023. For more on what else is in cinemas this year, check out our complete guide to major movie release dates.