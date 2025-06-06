PvP mech shooter Mecha Break finally has a release date, and it's coming to PC and Xbox Series X next month

One of the coolest looking mech games around, Mecha Break, finally got a release date during the Summer Game Fest 2025 live stream, and it's coming sooner than expected, as it'll be upon us next month.

To be exact, it's launching on PC and Xbox Series X|S on July 1 – the news was confirmed in a new trailer that featured an absolute banger of a song that was giving me some faint Xenoblade Chronicles X vibes. Or perhaps I just feel that way because there are mechs all over the screen. Either way, it's a tune.

