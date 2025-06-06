PvP mech shooter Mecha Break finally has a release date, and it's coming to PC and Xbox Series X next month
Mecha Break arrives on July 1
One of the coolest looking mech games around, Mecha Break, finally got a release date during the Summer Game Fest 2025 live stream, and it's coming sooner than expected, as it'll be upon us next month.
To be exact, it's launching on PC and Xbox Series X|S on July 1 – the news was confirmed in a new trailer that featured an absolute banger of a song that was giving me some faint Xenoblade Chronicles X vibes. Or perhaps I just feel that way because there are mechs all over the screen. Either way, it's a tune.
More to follow…
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
