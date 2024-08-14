Breakout mech game finds its way onto 1 million Steam wishlists after holding an open beta that nearly 3 million players turned up for
Mecha Break is already a smash success
Step aside, FromSoftware - there's a new mecha game in town other than Armored Core 6, and it's proving to be a hit already.
Following its three-day open beta period, Mecha Break has managed to pull almost 3 million players and was wishlisted on Steam by a whopping 1 million excited fans. Featuring an extensive character creator, diverse mechs, explosive combat, and heart-pounding fast-paced online multiplayer gameplay, it's no wonder that the upcoming sci-fi gem is already so popular pre-release.
In a post commemorating the open beat's success, Mecha Break developer Amazing Seasun Games reveals the impressive player stats: "We are happy to share that we are already over 1 million wishlists on Steam and have a worldwide registration of almost 2.8 million!" The studio thanks fans for their helpful feedback, promising "even better content and gameplay experiences in the future."
Pilots, The Mecha BREAK Open Beta Test has now concluded — On behalf of our team at Amazing Seasun Games, we can not thank you enough for your participation and for the overwhelming amount of praise that our game has already received.We are happy to share that we are… pic.twitter.com/UyC9RQP7C6August 13, 2024
Comments showcase players' thoughts on Mecha Break so far, with many expressing how they're looking forward to the full game. Others outright beg for some more time in-game: "Please. I need more. I'm already addicted to mecha combat in this game." Overall, it feels genuinely difficult to locate any criticism or negative responses amid peoples' replies to the studio's celebratory post.
There's no telling whether there'll be another beta period ahead of the full launch date, which has yet to be announced, but considering the open test period's success and fan feedback - one will hopefully pop up sometime soon with Mecha Break's release following later on. Those player numbers are nothing to scoff at - and after just a few days of an open beta test being available, too.
Check out some of these other upcoming PC games to look forward to.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.