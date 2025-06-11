Multiplayer shooter Mecha Break has working toilets because you aren't a mech, you're a squishy person in a mech, and sometimes you gotta go

No matter how cool it feels to control the mechs in upcoming shooter Mecha Break, don't get it twisted: you're playing as a human. Developer Amazing Seasun Games is so keen on this information that you may find your character needs to relieve themselves in-game, and the requisite plumbing is there to do so.

The toilets work, apparently, as part of an emphasis on the humanistic side of the game. "The ultimate goal for the hangar is for players to be able to interact with everything they see. We've added things like a gym and even a toilet, so that too," Kris Kwok, CEO of Amazing Seasun, explained to PC Gamer.

The mech suits are known as Break Strikers, and piloting them is the thrust of the experience. You go on missions and tackle similar overwrought battletanks, similar to MechWarrior, Armored Core, or Titanfall.

But who you are away from all the lasers and metal is a whole other aspect of the project, and one that the team wanted to keep in focus. "We want to reinforce to our players that they are acting as a pilot and not the mech itself. So we want to have a space where players see themselves as a pilot," Kwok adds.

This opens some base-building features, since you’ll be upgrading and tinkering with your living space. There are team-based multiplayer modes, suggesting your quarters will act as lobbies as well, like in Helldivers 2, where each ship is a place to congregate and discuss strategies before jumping into the fray.

You can test out the pipes when Mecha Break launches on July 1. Might be a while before they add a bidet, though.

