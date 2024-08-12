Online multiplayer game Mecha Break soars past 50,000 concurrent Steam players in its playtest, who all discover just how unhinged its character creator can be

Mecha Break might just be in its playtest phase, but it's already surpassed 51,000 concurrent players on PC - all of whom are taking advantage of its frankly ludicrous character creator.

The brand new action game from developer Amazing Seasun Games just went into beta earlier this month on August 3. Apparently Mecha Break has been nothing short of a smash-hit success - to date it's managed to attain a peak concurrent player count on Steam of 51,382 players as recently as just two days ago on August 10, according to SteamDB.

You might think this looks a lot like other mecha games, like, say, FromSoftware's excellent Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, but a key distinction is that Mecha Break has a character creator for your human pilot. It turns out the character creator system for said pilot is absolutely wild, letting players customize the size of their booty cheeks, as per the tweet below.

I laughed so hard at the booty cheek customization slider in Mecha Break that I sent myself into supraventricular tachycardia This is not a joke pic.twitter.com/893cgqd3weAugust 5, 2024

But wait, there's more! The two tweets below showcase just how silly Mecha Break's character creator can get due to its expansive options, and I can promise you right now that nothing can prepare you for the character created in the latter tweet below.

i'm happy to report that you can create an absolute freak in the mecha break customization section. pic.twitter.com/Zc81ghgf6bAugust 11, 2024

I'm trying the Mecha BREAK Open Beta, character creation is going well pic.twitter.com/BGSEcRl5JDAugust 3, 2024

Right now, there's no word on when Mecha Break is potentially launching, but I hope to god that the character creator system is this good when it eventually releases. The playtest is only available on Steam, but Mecha Break will arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms when it fully launches.

