WTF: Waifu Tactical Force is the upcoming PVP shooter fever dream that just made its first open playtest available for all

Good news for anime sickos: upcoming PVP shooter WTF: Waifu Tactical Force has made its first Pre-Alpha open playtest available for all, announced with a new trailer at the Future Games Show Summer Showcase. And it's, well... exactly the game it says on the tin.

Pitched as a hybrid of "movement shooter, base builder and life sim", the trailer off shows a mix of gameplay types, primarily a 3V3 PVP multiplayer shooter with a springy, speedy feel to its action. Speaking personally, it reminds me of Apex: Legends, though the developer cites Titanfall, Call of Duty and Metal Gear Solid 5 as influences (among others).

It also cites Persona and Cult of the Lamb, which is presumably where the base building and life sim components come into play. There was less of this gameplay shown, but we see glimpses of structures and are told that players will have to build a Mother Base and Waifu PMC army, as well as forming relationships and bonds with characters within that army, which would explain the glimpse of room-by-room 2D base construction and visual novel-style dialogue.

If you're interested, the new WTF pre-alpha open playtest should be available now at this link, with the game itself scheduled for an early access release in 2026 on PC and consoles. For more info, you can also follow the development of the game on social media at their respective X and Facebook pages!

