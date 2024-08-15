Mecha Break producer says "'pay-to-win' is out of the question" for the upcoming mech action game

After a very popular Steam playtest, the executive producer behind the upcoming mech action game Mecha Break has reassured players that "'pay-to-win' is out of the question," and the devs at Amazing Seasun Games "won't allow" it.

While Mecha Break has, up to this point, only been playable via Steam, it's not just an upcoming PC game – it's also on its way to PS5 and Xbox Series X eventually, too. In a new video posted to Twitter, executive producer Kris Kwok answers several frequently asked questions, and speaks in more depth about cosmetics and mods for the game's Strikers (mechs). In Mecha Break, Kwok explains, "mods can tweak your Striker's stats," boosting one stat at the expense of another so you can customize the experience of each mech.

"Since not every Striker is a perfect fit right out of the box for some players, I want them to find their sweet spots with their favorite mechs in terms of combat pace and feel. That's what mods are for," Kwok explains.

You'd be forgiven for being a little concerned here that Amazing Seasun Games could, in theory, enforce pay-to-win elements here, but it sounds like the team is steering clear of that idea. "For Mecha Break, 'pay to win' is out of the question," Kwok says. "We won't allow that. The business model for Mecha Break in the future is more about cosmetics."

Our executive producer Kris is here to answer some frequently asked questions as well as share a sneak peak into some of what's to come:

Kwok explains that both mods and cosmetics can be found and extracted from the tactical extraction Mashmak mode – a 3v3 PvEvP mode which takes place on an enormous map. With that in mind, it sounds like we'll be able to find plenty of neat mods to tweak our mechs with just by taking down bosses and NPCs, which may contribute to the idea that you apparently can't outright buy success. As you'd imagine, the reaction to this has already been very positive, with action fans hailing the game as "Mecha Peak" on Reddit .

Whether Mecha Break will have what it takes to stand out as one of the best action games remains to be seen, but based on its popularity so far, it seems like it could have a shot.

