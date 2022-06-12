Minecraft Legends lets you command creepers like they're Pikmin

Microsoft and Mojang revealed Minecraft Legends today, an action-strategy game due to launch sometime in 2023.

A teaser trailer sets the tone, showing a number of Minecraft villagers leaving peaceful lives until a portal opens and an army of piglins invades. A few brief bits of gameplay at the end of the trailer shows a single playable character swarmed by familiar creatures you can command, Pikmin-style. One clip shows a base being constructed, so it looks like there'll be more familiar Minecraft elements here too.

The trailer description suggests the game will launch on Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Windows Store, as well as PlayStation platforms and Nintendo Switch.

Concrete details are light right now, but the devs have posted a bit of information on the official site (opens in new tab). You play the game from a third-person perspective, exploring the world and defending peaceful settlements you come across, pushing back Nether corruption as you go.

The game will feature a variety of biomes you can scour for resources, and plenty of familiar mobs from throughout the world of Minecraft to command. There will be a campaign mode, which will be playable in co-op. There will also be a competitive multiplayer option.

The game is being developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive, a studio which already has a solid strategy track record with Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak. More information about the game will be revealed "in the coming months."

Even without a real E3 2022, the E3 2022 schedule is still packed, so you can follow those links to stay current on everything that's happening throughout the weekend. Check out our Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase live coverage for all of today's big announcements, too.