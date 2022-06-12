Diablo 4 shows off Necromancer class with new gameplay

Blizzard has confirmed that the final Diablo 4 class that'll be sitting around the campfire when you boot up the action-RPG is the Necromancer. Alongside the Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, and Rogue, that means we know every class available for character building when the game comes out next year.

The last Diablo 4 class was revealed in a new trailer that shows off what the Necromancer is all about. If you've played a swathe of previous Diablo games, it's the Necromancer as you know it, with plenty of attacks focusing around raising an army of the undead to do the dirty work for you.

