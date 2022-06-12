Diablo 4 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X as beta signups begin

Diablo 4 beta signups are now available, and it appears that the next iteration in the series will now be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Originally announced for PS4 and Xbox One alongside the traditional PC release, the Diablo 4 website (opens in new tab) now lists current-gen consoles, stating that the game is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PS5, with no sign of the PS4 and Xbox One logos. That implies that the delays that have pushed Diablo 4 towards an expected 2023 release have cause Blizzard to move away from a last-gen launch.

The website also directs players towards a pre-registration page for an upcoming beta. With no further word on that from Blizzard, it's not clear when exactly that beta will go live, but given that Microsoft is expected to complete on its purchase of Activision-Blizzard next year, it's safe to assume we might be getting news of the test later today at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase.

The news comes at a tricky time for Diablo. Internal difficulties at Blizzard have delayed the project a number of times, and the conversation around newly-released mobile spin-off Diablo Immortal suggests that while the base game is a competent twist on the Diablo formula, predatory microtransactions all-but crush the life from the endgame.

