The Xbox Bethesda showcase is the next show on the docket as the era of E3 2022 rumbles on - here's how to watch.

The Xbox Bethesda showcase is the result of the combination of Microsoft's gaming wing and its partnership with Bethesda. Both parts of the equation have run their own shows in previous years, but we're likely to see these joint efforts in future.

You can catch the Xbox Bethesda showcase via either the Xbox YouTube (opens in new tab) or Twitch (opens in new tab) channels. The showcase - expected to last for just over 90 minutes - is set to begin at 10:00 PT/ 13:00 ET/ 18:00 BST later today, June 12.

When it comes to what to expect from today's show, we've already put together a list of our own Xbox Bethesda showcase predictions. Starfield seems likely to be a big part of the event despite its recent delays, but we're also hoping for more from Halo Infinite and the Gears series. On top of that, it's been an awfully long time since we've heard from the likes of Rare's Everwild, Fable 4, or the Indiana Jones game. Given Microsoft's substantial acquisition spree, there's plenty more that could show up beyond all of that.

It's worth remembering that tonight's Xbox Bethesda showcase isn't the only outing that the two companies will have during the E3 2022 schedule. Another show is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, giving us a longer look at some of the titles we get to see today, so make sure to tune back in in a few days for more.

To get hyped, revel in our list of upcoming Xbox Series X games.