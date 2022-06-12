The best versions of three Persona games are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal are all coming to Xbox consoles for the first time via Xbox Game Pass.

Announced earlier today during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, the three Persona titles launching on Xbox mark a historic move for the JRPG franchise. While Persona 5 Royal is launching later this year in 2022, both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are coming next year in 2023.

This is certainly a pleasant surprise for Xbox owners, and Persona fans in general. That more players around the world, on an entirely new console, get to experience Persona for the very first time is fantastic, especially after Persona 5 outsold the rest of the series by some margin over the last few years.

What's interesting is that it's Persona 3 Portable, and not Fes, coming to new consoles. For those unfamiliar, the Portable version of Persona 3 had an alternate female protagonist, while the Fes launch of Persona 3 included a brand new epilogue section, which picked up some time after the events of the main game.

Nonetheless, it's a brilliant move from Atlus. These three Persona games are traditionally seen as the "modern" Persona games, after director Katsura Hashino took charge of the franchise at Atlus. Sorry, fans of Persona and Persona 2, you're going to have to continue hoping that Atlus comes back to revisit the origins of its franchise in the future.

Head over to our Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase June 2022 Live Coverage for a full report on the showcase.