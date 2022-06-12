Hideo Kojima partners with Xbox for a mysterious new game "no one has ever experienced"

Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions are partnering with Xbox for a brand new game, although details are thin right now.

Earlier today at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Hideo Kojima appeared via a video to announce his new partnership with Xbox. Going forward, Kojima Productions is going to be teaming up with Xbox to develop a brand new game, which will specifically be leveraging the power of Microsoft's cloud-based technology.

However, we might've already heard of the game elsewhere. Just earlier this week, a report was published claiming that Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions would be developing a brand new horror game. This game would apparently be called Overdose, and would very much follow in the footsteps of the cancelled Silent Hills project that was shelved back when Kojima was working for Konami.

This report claimed that Death Stranding actor Margaret Qualley would be teaming up with Kojima again to work on the new game, playing a character in Overdose. Allegedly, this horror game takes place in the first person perspective, and will be employing jump scares galore, as you'd no doubt expect from a horror game.

Finally, the report claimed this horror game would have a playable demo, similar to P.T. preceding Silent Hills. Right now of course, this is in no way guaranteed to be the game Kojima announced today with Xbox, but it certainly could be the creator's return to horror.

