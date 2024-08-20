Xbox at Gamescom 2024 stream – when it starts and how to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, and more

This year's Gamescom is about to begin, and that means another round of Xbox at Gamescom streams to delve deeper into what's coming to Team Green.

While showcases like Opening Night Live and Future Games Show offer a blitz of news, Xbox at Gamescom is a deeper dive into the new games and updates on the horizon, featuring oodles of in-depth dives and developer interviews. It's so in-depth, in fact, that we're getting three Xbox at Gamescom streams over three days.

The highlights of Wednesday's stream include Starfield: Shattered Space, Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, Stalker 2, Atomfall, and more. Thursday picks things up with Star Wars Outlaws, World of Warcraft: The War Within, Fallout 76: Milepost Zero, and then some. Finally, Friday's stream shines the spotlight on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed, and much more.

While there are three different streams to cover many, many games, keeping tabs on it all isn't too bad. Read on to find out and where you can watch each Xbox at Gamescom stream.

Putting the “games” in @gamescom Here’s what to expect from our livestreams: https://t.co/vgLe3LnZ6D | #Xboxgamescom pic.twitter.com/MQBEYkmZIpAugust 15, 2024

Xbox at Gamescom 2024 stream start time

The Xbox at Gamescom stream starts at 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm BST, and 3pm CEST on August 21. While that's only day one, the good news is that the second stream on August 22 and the third one on August 23 all start at the same time. All you have to do is remember the time that applies to you.

Xbox at Gamescom 2024 stream – how can I watch it?

You can find an Xbox at Gamescom stream on YouTube and Twitch. Each will go live just before the start time above. Thankfully, while we are getting three different streams on three different days, the link remains the same, so you won't need to go searching.

