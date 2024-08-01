We're finally getting a Civilization 7 gameplay reveal at Gamescom, and a whole "20+ minute deep dive" at that

The first Civilization 7 gameplay is being shown at this month's Gamescom Opening Night Live, Firaxis has revealed.

The long, long-awaited sequel to 2016's Civilization 6 was announced at this year's Summer Game Fest in June, and almost three months later it'll get its first gameplay showcase. Firaxis revealed the news in a tweet, promising over 20 minutes of gameplay and a "deep dive" into the sequel.

"Civilization is a game that is as wide as it is deep, covering the span of human history as you build your empire piece by piece in the attempt to stand the test of time," Firaxis said in an accompanying blog post. "We know many of you love getting into the details, and we do too - that's why we're going all-out for the gameplay reveal coming later this month."

In addition to the gameplay debut, Firaxis said Civilization 7's Gamescom 2024 showcase will include "exclusive insights from the development team about this revolutionary new chapter in the franchise, including our vision for the game as well as its innovative new features."

Following this, Firaxis will be heading to PAX West in Seattle with a developer panel that'll reveal "new insights and behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the creation" of the sequel.

Sid Meier himself was the one to reveal Civilization 7 in June, but the series' creator didn't have much to say about it beyond the fact that it's releasing on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime in 2025.

