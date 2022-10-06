Cyber Monday PS5 deals 2022: what can we expect this year?

The Cyber Monday PS5 deals will officially take over from their Black Friday brethren on Monday, November 28, 2022. Or will they? As we've seen in recent years, the Cyber Monday PS5 sales actually blend right in with the Black Friday listings that came before. This means that one that weekend in the middle of the two days there's a plethora of offerings to be snapped up, and then the Monday comes and we do it all over again with even more gusto.

Now, will these Cyber Monday PS5 deals that are still running include the console, I hear you ask. Well, we just don't know. Although general levels of PS5 stock has been decent in the back half of 2022 t this point, a lot of retailers are taking to the approach of putting it behind invitations or times events - that means we could still be in a situation where a retailer or two is planning to 'hold' some stock back to go large during the Cyber Monday period when they know folks are ready and willing to splash the cash on cool stuff. However, what we will say is that the rest of the PS5 hardware landscape is incredibly well-populated now and is set to be rife with deals.

Alongside games - though deals on these are not always truly bombastic - we reckon the best of the Cyber Monday PS5 deals will be on excellent gear like PS5 headsets, PS5 SSDs and PS5 external hard drives, the best TVs for PS5, and PS5 monitors. These kinds of PS5 accessories are the items that are closely aligned with seasonal deals. SSDs and hard drives, particularly, really went off last year.

Until we get to the point of seeing the deals however, we'll be keeping this page updated with some relevant information to prepare you for the event, as well as looking back at last year's sales for some insight.

When will the Cyber Monday PS5 deals start? With Black Friday now being a dead cert of a date every year - the Friday after Thanksgiving - we can then easily and clearly say when Cyber Monday will be. And that is Monday November 28 - that's when the cascade of Cyber Monday PS5 deals will start this year. Though, in reality, they might well just roll on from the Black Friday and continue a lot of the same offerings too - which is great!

Last year's best Cyber Monday PS5 deals

Looking back at last year's sales give us a good indication of the kind of products we're likely to see discounted as well as an insight into how deep the cuts will go. You can see a bunch of our picks and how we covered them from last year below.

Cyber Monday PS5 deals available in the US

(opens in new tab) Stay tuned - PS5 | $499.99 at Walmart

Live at 12pm ET for Walmart Plus members only

Walmart is offering a PS5 restock for its Plus members on Cyber Monday, but even if you're a subscriber you'll need to get in there quick. This is going to be a particularly speedy stock drop, especially seeing as Black Friday itself didn't offer up any new units.



(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 PRO SSD w/ Heatsink | 1TB | $250 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The SSD deal that a lot of folks have been waiting forever since we knew we could add our own drives, the Samsung 980 PRO with its own heatsink has been discounted already. It only came out in October and it's already at a record low with 20% off! Not one to be missed for anyone aiming for the top with their PS5 SSD.



(opens in new tab) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5) | $59.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - A perfect, perfect game for the holidays. I got this at launch for last winter and it was a perfect game for Christmas time - I still haven't finished it either! The amount of game for dollars here is incredible, and this lowest ever price means this is a truly superb early Cyber Monday PS5 deal.

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset | $179.99 $139.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Want to use that PS Plus membership immediately and with a quality wireless headset? Take one of these BlackShark V2 Pros home with you and you won't look back. A record low price and some of the best audio quality going.



(opens in new tab) Acer KG281K | $ 249.99 $209.99 at Newegg

Save $40 - This is a stupendous price for a gaming-focused, 4K screen. Yes, the refresh rate does top out at 60Hz so you won't be able to embrace 120 frames per second but for just over 200 dollars this is a great bit of kit.

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia A80J OLED TV | 55-inch | $1,799.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - If you're after a large, perfect-for-PS5 TV that comes straight from the same brand, then this Bravia A80J is a true beauty. They are always some of the most premium TVs going, and this one can be yours with a $100 discount.



(opens in new tab) Razer Nari Ultimate headset | $199 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This is a great deal for an incredible headset. Offering a wireless connection (always good in the year 2021), Razer-quality of game audio, and that excellent haptic feedback feature.

Note: This is compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC only.



(opens in new tab) Deathloop | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Deathloop is enjoying a range of discounts in the Cyber Monday PS5 deals, but you can pick up the standard edition for just $29.99 at Best Buy right now. That's a stunning $30 discount on the heavy hitter, so if you've been curious about this time loop shooter, there's plenty of value in this price tag.



(opens in new tab) Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) | $69.99 $39 at GameStop

Save $30 - It's only been out a few weeks, but that hasn't stopped Walmart from aiming straight for the RRP's hitbox. Head back to WW2 for less now.



Cyber Monday PS5 deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 PRO | 1TB w/Heatsink | £195.98 at Novatech

Only two left! At long last, the much-coveted Samsung 980 PRO with its brand new heatsink is finally - finally - available in the UK. This is a pretty keen price given it's only just become available and, for comparison, the lowest ever price on the SN850 was around £170 - as a result, this is a good deal for something so premium. It's also available at Amazon but for a heftier investment of around £250.



(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Recon 500 | £59.99 £43.99 at Amazon

Save £16 - Our top PS5 headset of 2021 is down to its lowest ever price, and that makes it a cracking deal for anyone needing to upgrade their audio - and who doesn't mind a wire. Its 60mm drivers deliver supreme audio though, and you can connect it to anything else as well as your PS5.



(opens in new tab) WD BLACK P50 SSD | 1TB | £240 £197.99 at Amazon

Save £42 - Our favourite external hard drive for PS5 (and other consoles, really). It's as close as you'll get to an NVMe SSD attached to a USB cable, and its performance demonstrates exactly that.

(opens in new tab) Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 | £130 £104 at Amazon

Save £25 - Turtle Beach makes some of the best gaming headsets, and the refresh (hence Gen 2) of the Stealth 700 has proved that again in the past year or so. Brilliant for those looking for some wireless, premium audio. And this is so nearly a lowest ever price too, to make the deal sweeter.



(opens in new tab) LG OLED C1 4K TV | 48-inch | £1,199 £999 at Currys

Save £200 - LG returned with some of the top OLED and gaming TVs of 2021 with the C and G ranges, but it's the C1 that caught our eye most given it's slightly lower price tag. This price cut makes it as close to a no-brainer recommendation for anyone looking for a new PS5 TV this year as it gets. Great value.



(opens in new tab) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | £44.99 £29.99 at Currys

Save £15 - Spider-Man: Miles Morales took a long time to shake off its RRP after launching alongside the console last year. Currys has changed that, though, and right now you'll find it for £5 less than we've ever seen it before.



(opens in new tab) Sackboy: A Big Adventure | £51.99 £34.99 at Argos

Save £17 - Sackboy launched alongside the PS5 console last year, but it's taken a while to shed some of its RRP. This is pretty close to the best price we've seen on the burlap lad's latest adventure.



(opens in new tab) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | £69.99 £49.99 at Argos

Save £20 - Argos still has a Cyber Monday PS5 deals on Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, dropping the price down to a price to just £49.99. It's not quite the lowest we've ever seen, but it's still a great discount.



(opens in new tab) Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - Before this weekend, we'd never seen Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut drop below £55, which means this price tag is worth jumping on. If you missed out on this during the PS4 era, there's never been a better time to try out one of Sony's gems.



(opens in new tab) Deathloop | £59.99 £32.99 at Argos

Save £27 - Deathloop is still very new and met a great reception when it arrived back in November, so this big discount is a very pleasant surprise.



Want more offers? You can see some last-gen discounts via our guide to the most tempting Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals. And whether you need something for work or play (or both), our Cyber Monday laptop deals guide has your back.