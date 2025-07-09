This Prime Day Switch SD Card deal is so good, I added it to my Amazon cart faster than the blue blur himself

I usually steer everyone I know away from officially licensed micro SD cards, as while they're pretty cute, they're also pretty pointless. Not only are you never going to see the pretty branding once you pop them into your older Nintendo Switch, but these cards usually come at a much higher price than the plain alternatives.

This week's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals have not only finally made one of these branded SD cards worthwhile, but it also happens to be the one I want the most. Right now, you can grab the massive 1TB Samsung Pro Plus micro SD Card for as little as $69.99 at Amazon, saving you $47 off its $119.99 MSRP - and it features my boy, Shadow the Hedgehog.

Sure, it's not compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, so this is purely a deal for those of you sticking with the older handheld. But 1000 GB of storage is a surefire way to breathe new life into your aging handheld and give you plenty of space for all your favorite Sonic games.

Samsung PRO Plus Shadow The Hedgehog + Adapter, 1TB microSD Card | $116.99 $69.99 at Amazon



Save $47 - This Samsung Micro SD Card is not compatible with the Switch 2, but if you're sticking with the older handheld getting 1TB worth of space for as little as $69.99 shouldn't be missed. This Prime Day, even the non-Shadow the Hedgehog equivalent isn't seeing savings as good as this. UK: £92.99 at Amazon

Should you buy this Samsung 1TB microSD Card?

Unless you're on the hunt for one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express Cards, grabbing this massive 1TB worth of storage for your older Nintendo Switch is a great plan. Honestly, my OLED Tears of the Kingdom Switch has now been added as decoration to my Zelda shelf, and even I'm about to add this Samsung card to my Amazon basket - and here's why.

First of all, let's talk Shadow the Hedgehog. I've been obsessed with that bad boy since playing Sonic Adventure 2 on the Dreamcast growing up, and even though there's just a silhouette of his edgy face on the card, it still looks incredible.

Like I briefly went over earlier, I normally don't care too much for these officially branded microSD cards, as once you pop them into one of the best gaming handhelds like the Switch, Steam Deck, or whatever compatible gadget or gizmo your heart desires, you aren't gonna see the design ever again. That being said, because of Prime Day, this Shadow SD card is actually cheaper than the non-branded counterpart, which is only down to $89.99 at Amazon this week.

If you're a big Shadow (or Sonic) the Hedgehog fan, and are in need of enough extra storage to store your massive digital Switch game library that you've been accumulating for 8 years, this Prime Day deal is worth it. Also, it packs in plenty of space for the 24GB needed to install Sonic x Shadow Generations and a ridiculous amount of Sonic games - which is what's really important.

