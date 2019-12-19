Popular

All Gigantamax Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield

The complete Gigantamax Pokemon list in Pokemon Sword and Shield and how to get them

Pokemon Sword and Shield Gigantamax forms
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Gigantamax Pokemon are a new concept to Pokemon Sword and Shield, and they're a step above the usual Dynamax Pokemon which can be done by nearly all of the pocket monsters in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex. The Pokemon Sword and Shield Gigantamax Pokemon forms are more than just enlarged versions of the standard beast; instead, it's like a temporary evolution that sees their appearance change along with their size. Here are all of the Gigantamax Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield, from Snorlax to Sandaconda.

How to Gigantamax Pokemon

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In order to utilise a Pokemon's Gigantamax form in battle, you need to first make sure the Pokemon you have can actually Gigantamax. For example, a Meowth caught in the wild won't be able to Gigantamax; you need a special version of Meowth with the Gigantamax ability.

To check whether a Pokemon you've got has the ability to Gigantamax, check their summary. If they are able to Gigantamax – to the left of the Pokemon name and right of the ball icon they're housed in – you'll see a red icon. If a Pokemon doesn't have this, it can only Dynamax, not Gigantamax.

Below, we've got the full list of Gigantamax Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield, along with how to obtain each one. Most are captured via Max Raid Battles from Raid Dens in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area, but you can also receive some as gifts.

Gigantamax Pokemon forms list

Charizard

Gigantamax Charizard

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Receive from Leon in Hop's house after becoming champion (see the how to get Charmander in Pokemon Sword and Shield guide for more) or defeat it in a Max Raid Battle in a Lake of Outrage raid den.

Butterfree

Gigantamax Butterfree

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Max Raid Battle - Rolling Fields

Pikachu

Gigantamax Pikachu

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Gift from NPC at Meetup Spot if you've played Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu

Meowth

Gigantamax Meowth

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Mystery Gift (Internet) for early purchases

Machamp

Gigantamax Machamp

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Max Raid Battle - Stony Wilderness (Pokemon Sword exclusive)

Gengar

Gigantamax Gengar

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Max Raid Battle - Stony Wilderness (Pokemon Shield only)

Kingler

Gigantamax Kingler

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Max Raid Battle - West Lake Axewell and South Lake Miloch

Lapras

Gigantamax Lapras

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Max Raid Battle - Giant's Seat (Pokemon Shield only)

Eevee

Gigantamax Eevee

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Gift from NPC at Meetup Spot if you've played Pokemon Let's Go Eevee

Snorlax

Gigantamax Snorlax

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Max Raid Battles between December 4 to early January 2020

Garbodor

Gigantamax Garbodor

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Max Raid Battle - East Lake Axewell

Corviknight

Gigantamax Corviknight

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Max Raid Battle - Giant's Cap

Orbeetle

Gigantamax Orbeetle

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Max Raid Battle - Bridge Field and Dappled Grove

Drednaw

Gigantamax Drednaw

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Max Raid Battle - Giant's Cap

Coalossal

Gigantamax Coalossal

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Max Raid Battle - Giant's Seat (Pokemon Sword only)

Flapple

Gigantamax Flapple & Appletun

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Max Raid Battle - Dappled Grove (Pokemon Sword only)

Appletun

How to get: Max Raid Battle - Dappled Grove (Pokemon Shield only)

Sandaconda

Gigantamax Sandaconda

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Max Raid Battle - Dusty Bowl

Centiskorch

Gigantamax Centiskorch

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Max Raid Battle - Stony Wilderness

Hatterene

Gigantamax Hatterene

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Max Raid Battle - Bridge Field

Grimmsnarl

Gigantamax Grimmsnarl

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Max Raid Battle - Dusty Bowl

Alcremie

Gigantamax Alcremie

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Max Raid Battle - Bridge Field

Copperajah

Gigantamax Copperajah

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Max Raid Battle - Stony Wilderness

Duraludon

Gigantamax Duraludon

(Image credit: Nintendo/Bulbapedia)

How to get: Max Raid Battle - Giant's Seat

