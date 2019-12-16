Pokemon Sword and Shield TM locations: Where to get every technical machine in Galar

Throughout your journey in Galar, you'll stumble upon a number of Pokemon Sword and Shield TM locations naturally. There's quite a few that are difficult to spot and quite hidden, so this guide lists all of the TM locations in Pokemon Sword and Shield, so you can obtain the best moves in the game. While in the Pokemon games of old, TMs were single-use items, they're now infinite so you can give the same move to a number of Pokemon if you'd like to. We've got the complete Pokemon Sword and Shield TM list here, so you can find which ones you're missing.
Pokemon Sword and Shield TMs allow you to perfectly curate your favourite 'mons movesets, so you can possess the most powerful Pokemon to ever exist. Well, almost. Pokemon can only learn moves depending on their type and other conditions, so while it may be tempting to teach Fly to your Wooloo, it can't suddenly grow wings and soar to the skies.
TRs also exist in Pokemon Sword and Shield, but these are one-use consumables to teach a new move to your Pokemon. While you'll find some in set locations, a lot of them are random spawns in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area, so in theory there's an endless supply of them. We won't be covering those here, because TMs are the important ones.
Pokemon Sword and Shield TM locations list
|Move Name
|Description
|Location
|TM00
|Mega Punch
The target is slugged by a punch thrown with muscle-packed power.
|East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center
|TM01
|Mega Kick
The target is attacked by a kick launched with muscle-packed power.
|East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center
|TM02
|Pay Day
Numerous coins are hurled at the target to inflict damage. Money is earned after the battle.
|South of the Motostoke Inn, near a man in white
|TM03
|Fire Punch
The target is punched with a fiery fist. This may also leave the target with a burn.
|Wyndon Stadium Store
|TM04
|Ice Punch
The target is punched with an icy fist. This may also leave the target frozen.
Wyndon Stadium Store
|TM05
|Thunder Punch
The target is punched with an electrified fist. This may also leave the target with paralysis.
Wyndon Stadium Store
|TM06
|Fly
The user flies up into the sky and then strikes its target on the next turn.
|From Cabbie in a Stow-on-Side house
|TM07
|Pin Missile
Sharp spikes are shot at the target in rapid succession. They hit two to five times in a row.
|Hidden loot in the fields of Route 4 near Poke Kid Rhys
|TM08
|Hyper Beam
The target is attacked with a powerful beam. The user can’t move on the next turn.
Wyndon Stadium Store
|TM09
|Giga Impact
The user charges at the target using every bit of its power. The user can’t move on the next turn.
Wyndon Stadium Store
|TM10
|Magical Leaf
The user scatters curious leaves that chase the target. This attack never misses.
|Turffield Gym Reward
|TM11
|Solar Beam
In this two-turn attack, the user gathers light, then blasts a bundled beam on the next turn.
|Surf up the Turffield river to the north
|TM12
|Solar Blade
In this two-turn attack, the user gathers light and fills a blade with the light’s energy, attacking the target on the next turn.
Wyndon Stadium Store
|TM13
|Fire Spin
The target becomes trapped within a fierce vortex of fire that rages for four to five turns.
|West Hammerlocke Pokemon Center
|TM14
|Thunder Wave
The user launches a weak jolt of electricity that paralyzes the target.
Rotom Rally Reward
|TM15
|Dig
The user burrows into the ground, then attacks on the next turn.
|Hidden on Route 6 by the camp
|TM16
|Screech
An earsplitting screech harshly lowers the target’s Defense stat.
|From a Hiker in the right0hand side Circhester Hotel
|TM17
|Light Screen
A wondrous wall of light is put up to reduce damage from special attacks for five turns.
|West Motostoke Pokemon Center
|TM18
|Reflect
A wondrous wall of light is put up to reduce damage from physical attacks for five turns.
|West Motostoke Pokemon Center
|TM19
|Safeguard
The user creates a protective field that prevents status conditions for five turns.
|West Motostoke Pokemon Center
|TM20
|Self-Destruct
The user attacks everything around it by causing an explosion. The user faints upon using this move.
Battle Tower Store
|TM21
|Rest
The user goes to sleep for two turns. This fully restores the user’s HP and heals any status conditions.
|Hidden under some mushrooms on the right-hand side of Ballonlea
|TM22
|Rock Slide
Large boulders are hurled at opposing Pokémon to inflict damage. This may also make the opposing Pokémon flinch.
|Route 9, west of the Ice Lake on a small beach
|TM23
|Thief
The user attacks and steals the target’s held item simultaneously. The user can’t steal anything if it already holds an item.
|West Hammerlocke Pokemon Center
|TM24
|Snore
This attack can be used only if the user is asleep. The harsh noise may also make the target flinch.
|Hidden to the left-hand side of Glimwood Tangle
|TM25
|Protect
This move enables the user to protect itself from all attacks. Its chance of failing rises if it is used in succession.
|West Motostoke Pokemon Center
|TM26
|Scary Face
The user frightens the target with a scary face to harshly lower its Speed stat.
|Hidden left of Worker Georgia in Galar Mine No. 1
|TM27
|Icy Wind
The user attacks with a gust of chilled air. This also lowers opposing Pokémon’s Speed stats.
|Circhester Gym Reward (Shield) NPC in a Circhester House after completing Gym (Sword)
|TM28
|Giga Drain
A nutrient-draining attack. The user’s HP is restored by half the damage taken by the target.
Battle Tower Shop
|TM29
|Charm
The user gazes at the target rather charmingly, making it less wary. This harshly lowers the target’s Attack stat.
|Hidden up the stairs and to the right by Hammerlocke Vaullt
|TM30
|Steel Wing
The user gazes at the target rather charmingly, making it less wary. This harshly lowers the target’s Attack stat.
|Hidden on Route 6, right of Backpacker Ruth
|TM31
|Attract
If it is the opposite gender of the user, the target becomes infatuated and less likely to attack.
|Hidden on Route 5, bottom right corner behind a rock
|TM32
|Sandstorm
A five-turn sandstorm is summoned to hurt all combatants except Rock, Ground, and Steel types. It raises the Sp. Def stat of Rock types.
|West Hammerlocke Pokemon Center
|TM33
|Rain Dance
The user summons a heavy rain that falls for five turns, powering up Water-type moves. It lowers the power of Fire-type moves.
|West Hammerlocke Pokemon Center
|TM34
|Sunny Day
The user intensifies the sun for five turns, powering up Fire-type moves. It lowers the power of Water-type moves.
|West Hammerlocke Pokemon Center
|TM35
|Hail
The user summons a hailstorm lasting five turns. It damages all Pokémon except Ice types.
|West Hammerlocke Pokemon Center
|TM36
|Whirlpool
The user traps the target in a violent swirling whirlpool for four to five turns.
Hulbry Gym Reward
|TM37
|Beat Up
The user gets all party Pokémon to attack the target. The more party Pokémon, the greater the number of attacks.
|Hidden on Route 3, after talking to Sonia, head to the left and back
|TM38
|Will-O-Wisp
The user shoots a sinister flame at the target to inflict a burn.
Motostoke Gym Reward
|TM39
|Facade
This attack move doubles its power if the user is poisoned, burned, or paralyzed.
|Wild Area - Motostoke Riverbank
|TM40
|Swift
Star-shaped rays are shot at opposing Pokémon. This attack never misses.
|Gift from Hop after beating Route 2
|TM41
|Helping Hand
The user assists an ally by boosting the power of that ally’s attack.
|West Motostoke Pokemon Center
|TM42
|Revenge
This attack move’s power is doubled if the user has been hurt by the opponent in the same turn.
|Stow-on-Side Gym Reward (Pokemon Sword only) Inside the second house on the left in Ballonlea (Pokemon Shield only)
|TM43
|Brick Break
The user attacks with a swift chop. It can also break barriers, such as Light Screen and Reflect.
|Hidden on Route 8 past the Crustle in the north
|TM44
|Imprison
If opposing Pokémon know any move also known by the user, they are prevented from using it.
Battle Tower Shop
|TM45
|Dive
Diving on the first turn, the user floats up and attacks on the next turn.
|Hidden on Route 9 from the woman on the beach in the bottom-left
|TM46
|Weather Ball
This attack move varies in power and type depending on the weather.
|East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center
|TM47
|Fake Tears
The user feigns crying to fluster the target, harshly lowering its Sp. Def stat.
|Dancer in right-hand sideCirchester Hotel
|TM48
|Rock Tomb
Boulders are hurled at the target. This also lowers the target’s Speed stat by preventing its movement.
|Circhester Gym Reward (Pokemon Sword only) Talk to man in house next to Pokemon Centre (Pokemon Shield only)
|TM49
|Sand Tomb
The user traps the target inside a harshly raging sandstorm for four to five turns.
|Hidden in Galar Mine No. 2 next to Rail Staff Vincent
|TM50
|Bullet Seed
The user forcefully shoots seeds at the target two to five times in a row.
|West Hammerlocke Pokemon Center
|TM51
|Icicle Spear
The user launches sharp icicles at the target two to five times in a row.
|Near the bath in Circhester to the right
|TM52
|Bounce
The user bounces up high, then drops on the target on the second turn. This may also leave the target with paralysis.
|Battle Tower Shop
|TM53
|Mud Shot
The user attacks by hurling a blob of mud at the target. This also lowers the target’s Speed stat.
|Galar Mine No. 2, requires bike water mode to surf past Gastrodon
|TM54
|Rock Blast
The user hurls hard rocks at the target. Two to five rocks are launched in a row.
|Outside a dead-end exit to the left of Galar Mine No. 1
|TM55
|Brine
If the target’s HP is half or less, this attack will hit with double the power.
|West Hammerlocke Pokemon Center
|57TM56
|U-Turn
After making its attack, the user rushes back to switch places with a party Pokémon in waiting.
|Hidden in Glimwood Tangle after Madame judy
|TM57
|Payback
The user stores power, then attacks. If the user moves after the target, this attack’s power will be doubled.
|Behind Professor Magnolia's House on the right-hand side
|TM58
|Assurance
If the target has already taken some damage in the same turn, this attack’s power is doubled.
|Hidden on Route 7 behind some rocks by Gentleman Cade
|TM59
|Fling
The user flings its held item at the target to attack. This move’s power and effects depend on the item.
Battle Tower Shop
|TM60
|Power Swap
The user employs its psychic power to switch changes to its Attack and Sp. Atk stats with the target.
Wyndon Stadium Pokemon Center
|TM61
|Guard Swap
The user employs its psychic power to switch changes to its Defense and Sp. Def stats with the target.
Wyndon Stadium Pokemon Center
|TM62
|Speed Swap
The user exchanges Speed stats with the target.
Wyndon Stadium Pokemon Center
|TM63
|Drain Punch
An energy-draining punch. The user’s HP is restored by half the damage taken by the target.
Wyndon Stadium Pokemon Center
|TM64
|Avalanche
The power of this attack move is doubled if the user has been hurt by the target in the same turn.
|Hidden on Route 9 via Rotom Bike surf to the west from the bridge at the top
|TM65
|Shadow Claw
The user slashes with a sharp claw made from shadows. Critical hits land more easily.
Wild Area - Lake of Outrage
|TM66
|Thunder Fang
The user bites with electrified fangs. This may also make the target flinch or leave it with paralysis.
|East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center
|TM67
|Ice Fang
The user bites with cold-infused fangs. This may also make the target flinch or leave it frozen.
|East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center
|TM68
|Fire Fang
The user bites with flame-cloaked fangs. This may also make the target flinch or leave it with a burn.
|East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center
|TM69
|Psycho Cut
The user tears at the target with blades formed by psychic power. Critical hits land more easily.
|Hidden on Route 2 when you Rotom Bike surf to the other side of the lake
|TM70
|Trick Room
The user creates a bizarre area in which slower Pokémon get to move first for five turns.
Battle Tower Shop
|TM71
|Wonder Room
The user creates a bizarre area in which Pokémon’s Defense and Sp. Def stats are swapped for five turns.
Battle Tower Shop
|TM72
|Magic Room
The user creates a bizarre area in which Pokémon’s held items lose their effects for five turns.
Battle Tower Shop
|TM73
|Cross Poison
A slashing attack with a poisonous blade that may also poison the target. Critical hits land more easily.
Wild Area - Dusty Bowl
|TM74
|Venoshock
The user drenches the target in a special poisonous liquid. This move’s power is doubled if the target is poisoned.
|On the roof of a Stow-on-Side house on the far left
|TM75
|Low Sweep
The user makes a swift attack on the target’s legs, which lowers the target’s Speed stat.
Wild Area - Bridge Field
|TM76
|Round
The user attacks the target with a song. Others can join in the Round to increase the power of the attack.
|West Motostoke Pokemon Center
|TM77
|Hex
This relentless attack does massive damage to a target affected by status conditions.
|Old lady in second house on left in Ballonlea (Pokemon Sword only) Stow-on-Side Gym Reward (Pokemon Shield only)
|TM78
|Acrobatics
The user nimbly strikes the target. If the user is not holding an item, this attack inflicts massive damage.
|Artist on the left in Ballonlea if you wear a fire-themed outfit
|TM79
|Retaliate
The user gets revenge for a fainted ally. If an ally fainted in the previous turn, this move’s power is increased.
|Gift from Sonia in the Hulbury restauramt
|TM80
|Volt Switch
After making its attack, the user rushes back to switch places with a party Pokémon in waiting.
|Rotom Rally Reward (20,000 points)
|TM81
|Bulldoze
The user strikes everything around it by stomping down on the ground. This lowers the Speed stats of those hit.
|Wild Area - Giant's Seat
|TM82
|Electroweb
The user attacks and captures opposing Pokémon using an electric net. This lowers their Speed stats.
|Hidden behind Hulbury lighthouse
|TM83
|Razor Shell
The user cuts its target with sharp shells. This may also lower the target’s Defense stat.
|Battle Tower Shop
|TM84
|Tail Slap
The user attacks by striking the target with its hard tail. It hits the target two to five times in a row.
|Wild Area - Rolling Fields
|TM85
|Snarl
The user yells as if it’s ranting about something, which lowers the Sp. Atk stats of opposing Pokémon.
Spikemuth Gym Reward
|TM86
|Phantom Force
The user vanishes somewhere, then strikes the target on the next turn. This move hits even if the target protects itself.
|Hidden in the Slumbering Weald across the fallen tree
|TM87
|Draining Kiss
The user steals the target’s HP with a kiss. The user’s HP is restored by over half of the damage taken by the target.
Ballonlea Gym Reward
|TM88
|Grassy Terrain
The user turns the ground to grass for five turns. This restores the HP of Pokémon on the ground a little every turn and powers up Grass-type moves.
|East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center
|TM89
|Misty Terrain
This protects Pokémon on the ground from status conditions and halves damage from Dragon-type moves for five turns.
|East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center
|TM90
|Electric Terrain
The user electrifies the ground for five turns, powering up Electric-type moves. Pokémon on the ground no longer fall asleep.
|East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center
|TM91
|Psychic Terrain
This protects Pokémon on the ground from priority moves and powers up Psychic-type moves for five turns.
|East Hammerlocke Pokemon Center
|TM92
|Mystical Fire
The user attacks by breathing a special, hot fire. This also lowers the target’s Sp. Atk stat.
|Battle Tower Shop
|TM93
|Eerie Impulse
The user’s body generates an eerie impulse. Exposing the target to it harshly lowers the target’s Sp. Atk stat.
|Hidden at Rose Tower behind the big sign at the entrance
|TM94
|False Swipe
A restrained attack that prevents the target from fainting. The target is left with at least 1 HP.
|West Motostoke Pokemon Center
|TM95
|Air Slash
The user attacks with a blade of air that slices even the sky. This may also make the target flinch.
Wild Area - Axew's Eye
|TM96
|Smart Strike
The user stabs the target with a sharp horn. This attack never misses.
|Hidden on Route 8 behind the red sign
|TM97
|Brutal Swing
The user swings its body around violently to inflict damage on everything in its vicinity.
|Hidden near Turffield Stadium to the right
|TM98
|Stomping Tantrum
Driven by frustration, the user attacks the target. If the user’s previous move has failed, the power of this move doubles.
|Hidden on Route 10 on a hidden path immediately to the right as you reach the peak of the hill
|TM99
|Breaking Swipe
The user swings its tough tail wildly and attacks opposing Pokémon. This also lowers their Attack stats.
Hammerlocke Gym Reward