Pokemon Sword and Shield Currydex: How to unlock all the curry recipes

The Pokemon Sword and Shield Currydex is absolutely gargantuan with 151 unique curry recipes available to cook. While that's not quite as big as the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex, completionists will want to make sure they find every single one of the Pokemon Sword and Shield curry recipes. Cooking curries does have in-game benefits in Pokemon Sword and Shield too though; your Pokemon's health will be restored and they'll become more friendly towards you. Here's the completex Pokemon Sword and Shield Currydex, with all the curry ingredients you need for each. Good luck!
To make a curry you'll need to combine a key ingredient with one or more type of berry. The key ingredient sets the type of curry you'll make - like sausages to make a sausage curry, or a pungent root to make a herb medley curry - while the berries will adjust the flavour - ranging from spicy to dry, and sweet to bitter. For example, if you wanted to make a spicy salad curry, you'd need one salad mix as your key ingredient, and at least one - preferably multiple - spicy berry like a Pomeg or a Tamato berry.
You can get curry ingredients from the following locations:
- Vendors around the Wild Area (check out our Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area guide for their locations)
- Shaking berries from trees
- Glowing spots on the floor across Galar
- Talking to other trainers in the Wild Area
Pokemon Sword and Shield Currydex Berries
As a general rule, you can use the following berries to conjure up different types of curry, although you can also check their description for a hint of what kind of flavour they'll add to your mix:
Neutral: Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
Spicy: Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
Dry: Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
Sweet: Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
Bitter: Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
Sour: Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
Complete Pokemon Sword and Shield Currydex
|Number
|Curry Type
|Key Ingredient
|Suggested Berries
|1
|Curry
|None
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
2
|Spicy Curry
|None
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
3
|Dry Curry
|None
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
4
|Sweet Curry
|None
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
5
|Bitter Curry
|None
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
6
|Sour Curry
|None
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
7
|Sausage Curry
|Sausages
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
8
|Spicy Sausage Curry
|Sausages
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
9
|Dry Sausage Curry
|Sausages
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
10
|Sweet Sausage Curry
|Sausages
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
11
|Bitter Sausage Curry
|Sausages
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
12
|Sour Sausage Curry
|Sausages
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
13
|Juicy Curry
|Bob’s Food Tin
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
14
|Spicy Juicy Curry
|Bob’s Food Tin
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
15
|Dry Juicy Curry
|Bob’s Food Tin
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
16
|Sweet Juicy Curry
|Bob’s Food Tin
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
17
|Bitter Juicy Curry
|Bob’s Food Tin
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
18
|Sour Juicy Curry
|Bob’s Food Tin
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
19
|Rich Curry
|Bach’s Food Tin
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
20
|Spicy Rich Curry
|Bach’s Food Tin
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
21
|Dry Rich Curry
|Bach’s Food Tin
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
22
|Sweet Rich Curry
|Bach’s Food Tin
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
23
|Bitter Rich Curry
|Bach’s Food Tin
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
24
|Sour Rich Curry
|Bach’s Food Tin
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
25
|Bean Medley Curry
|Tin of Beans
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
26
|Spicy Bean Medley Curry
|Tin of Beans
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
27
|Dry Bean Medley Curry
|Tin of Beans
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
28
|Sweet Bean Medley Curry
|Tin of Beans
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
29
|Bitter Bean Medley Curry
|Tin of Beans
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
30
|Sour Bean Medley Curry
|Tin of Beans
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
31
|Toast Curry
|Bread
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
32
|Spicy Toast Curry
|Bread
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
33
|Dry Toast Curry
|Bread
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
34
|Sweet Toast Curry
|Bread
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
35
|Bitter Toast Curry
|Bread
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
36
|Sour Toast Curry
|Bread
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
37
|Pasta Curry
|Pasta
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
38
|Spicy Pasta Curry
|Pasta
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
39
|Dry Pasta Curry
|Pasta
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
40
|Sweet Pasta Curry
|Pasta
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
41
|Bitter Pasta Curry
|Pasta
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
42
|Sour Pasta Curry
|Pasta
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
43
|Mushroom Medley Curry
Mixed Mushrooms
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
44
|Spicy Mushroom Medley Curry
Mixed Mushrooms
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
45
|Dry Mushroom Medley Curry
Mixed Mushrooms
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
46
|Sweet Mushroom Medley Curry
Mixed Mushrooms
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
47
|Bitter Mushroom Medley Curry
Mixed Mushrooms
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
48
|Sour Mushroom Medley Curry
Mixed Mushrooms
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
49
|Smoked-Tail Curry
Smoked-poke Tail
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
50
|Spicy Smoked-Tail Curry
Smoked-poke Tail
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
51
|Dry Smoked-Tail Curry
Smoked-poke Tail
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
52
|Sweet Smoked-Tail Curry
Smoked-poke Tail
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
53
|Bitter Smoked-Tail Curry
Smoked-poke Tail
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
54
|Sour Smoked-Tail Curry
Smoked-poke Tail
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
55
|Leek Curry
|Large Leek
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
56
|Spicy Leek Curry
|Large Leek
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
57
|Dry Leek Curry
|Large Leek
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
58
|Sweet Leek Curry
|Large Leek
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
59
|Bitter Leek Curry
|Large Leek
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
60
|Sour Leek Curry
|Large Leek
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
61
|Apple Curry
|Fancy Apple
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
62
|Spicy Apple Curry
|Fancy Apple
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
63
|Dry Apple Curry
|Fancy Apple
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
64
|Sweet Apple Curry
|Fancy Apple
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
65
|Bitter Apple Curry
|Fancy Apple
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
66
|Sour Apple Curry
|Fancy Apple
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
67
|Bone Curry
|Brittle Bones
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
68
|Spicy Bone Curry
|Brittle Bones
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
69
|Dry Bone Curry
|Brittle Bones
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
70
|Sweet Bone Curry
|Brittle Bones
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
71
|Bitter Bone Curry
|Brittle Bones
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
72
|Sour Bone Curry
|Brittle Bones
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
73
|Plenty-of-Potato Curry
|Pack of Potatoes
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
74
|Spicy Plenty-of-Potato Curry
|Pack of Potatoes
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
75
|Dry Plenty-of-Potato Curry
|Pack of Potatoes
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
76
|Sweet Plenty-of-Potato Curry
|Pack of Potatoes
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
77
|Bitter Plenty-of-Potato Curry
|Pack of Potatoes
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
78
|Sour Plenty-of-Potato Curry
|Pack of Potatoes
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
79
|Herb Medley Curry
|Pungent Root
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
80
|Spicy Herb Medley Curry
|Pungent Root
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
81
|Dry Herb Medley Curry
|Pungent Root
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
82
|Sweet Herb Medley Curry
|Pungent Root
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
83
|Bitter Herb Medley Curry
|Pungent Root
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
84
|Sour Herb Medley Curry
|Pungent Root
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
85
|Salad Curry
|Salad Mix
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
86
|Spicy Salad Curry
|Salad Mix
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
87
|Dry Salad Curry
|Salad Mix
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
88
|Sweet Salad Curry
|Salad Mix
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
89
|Bitter Salad Curry
|Salad Mix
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
90
|Sour Salad Curry
|Salad Mix
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
91
|Fried-Food Curry
|Fried Food
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
92
|Spicy Fried-Food Curry
|Fried Food
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
93
|Dry Fried-Food Curry
|Fried Food
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
94
|Sweet Fried-Food Curry
|Fried Food
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
95
|Bitter Fried-Food Curry
|Fried Food
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
96
|Sour Fried-Food Curry
|Fried Food
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
97
|Boiled-Egg Curry
|Boiled Egg
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
98
|Spicy Boiled-Egg Curry
|Boiled Egg
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
99
|Dry Boiled-Egg Curry
|Boiled Egg
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
100
|Sweet Boiled-Egg Curry
|Boiled Egg
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
101
|Bitter Boiled-Egg Curry
|Boiled Egg
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
102
|Sour Boiled-Egg Curry
|Boiled Egg
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
103
|Tropical Curry
|Fruit Bunch
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
104
|Spicy Tropical Curry
|Fruit Bunch
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
105
|Dry Tropical Curry
|Fruit Bunch
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
106
|Sweet Tropical Curry
|Fruit Bunch
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
107
|Bitter Tropical Curry
|Fruit Bunch
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
108
|Sour Tropical Curry
|Fruit Bunch
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
109
|Cheese-Covered Curry
|Moomoo Cheese
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
110
|Spicy Cheese-Covered Curry
|Moomoo Cheese
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
111
|Dry Cheese-Covered Curry
|Moomoo Cheese
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
112
|Sweet Cheese-Covered Curry
|Moomoo Cheese
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
113
|Bitter Cheese-Covered Curry
|Moomoo Cheese
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
114
|Sour Cheese-Covered Curry
|Moomoo Cheese
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
115
|Seasoned Curry
|Spice Mix
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
116
|Spicy Seasoned Curry
|Spice Mix
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
117
|Dry Seasoned Curry
|Spice Mix
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
118
|Sweet Seasoned Curry
|Spice Mix
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
119
|Bitter Seasoned Curry
|Spice Mix
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
120
|Sour Seasoned Curry
|Spice Mix
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
121
|Whipped-Cream Curry
|Fresh Cream
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
122
|Spicy Whipped-Cream Curry
|Fresh Cream
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
123
|Dry Whipped-Cream Curry
|Fresh Cream
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
124
|Sweet Whipped-Cream Curry
|Fresh Cream
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
125
|Bitter Whipped-Cream Curry
|Fresh Cream
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
126
|Sour Whipped-Cream Curry
|Fresh Cream
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
127
|Decorative Curry
|Packaged Curry
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
128
|Spicy Decorative Curry
|Packaged Curry
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
129
|Dry Decorative Curry
|Packaged Curry
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
130
|Sweet Decorative Curry
|Packaged Curry
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
131
|Bitter Decorative Curry
|Packaged Curry
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
132
|Sour Decorative Curry
|Packaged Curry
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
133
|Coconut Curry
|Coconut Milk
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
134
|Spicy Coconut Curry
|Coconut Milk
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
135
|Dry Coconut Curry
|Coconut Milk
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
136
|Sweet Coconut Curry
|Coconut Milk
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
137
|Bitter Coconut Curry
|Coconut Milk
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
138
|Sour Coconut Curry
|Coconut Milk
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
139
|Instant Noodle Curry
|Instant Noodles
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
140
|Spicy Instant Noodle Curry
|Instant Noodles
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
141
|Dry Instant Noodle Curry
|Instant Noodles
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
142
|Sweet Instant Noodle Curry
|Instant Noodles
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
143
|Bitter Instant Noodle Curry
|Instant Noodles
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
144
|Sour Instant Noodle Curry
|Instant Noodles
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
145
|Burger-Steak Curry
Precooked Burger
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
146
|Spicy Burger-Steak Curry
Precooked Burger
Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
147
|Dry Burger-Steak Curry
Precooked Burger
Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
148
|Sweet Burger-Steak Curry
Precooked Burger
|Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
|149
|Bitter Burger-Steak Curry
Precooked Burger
Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
|150
|Sour Burger-Steak Curry
Precooked Burger
Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
|151
|Gigantamax Curry
|Gigantamix
|10 unique berries
How to make a perfect curry
Now here's where things get a little more complicated, because there's a number of steps to follow in order to make the perfect curry. Making one is done in four stages:
1. Picking the ingredients
This part is fairly simple. Pick your ingredients following the table above and you'll be able to make any curry you want. Don't have the required berries? Head off and shake some trees until you get the ones you need!
2. Fanning the flames
Now you're cooking. You need to fan the flames, but don't press A as quickly as you can, because that will cause the flame to get too big and burn your curry. Instead, you want to create a large flame, then slow down your fanning to simply maintain the size. When there's sparkles and your Pokemon get excited, you'll know you're doing a good job.
3. Stirring the pot
Stirring the pot is along the same lines. Stirring too quickly will cause you to spill some curry, and you'll know you've got the right pace when you see sparkles.
4. Adding your heart
Finally, you need to add some love to the curry. When the circle starts closing in, you'll see two green rings. You want to try and get the love through the inner green ring in order to reach the top class of curry.
Here are the five quality tiers for your curries:
1. Charizard Class (Gold): Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get "quite friendly" towards you and earn "a lot" of XP.
2. Copperajah Class (Silver): Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get "quite friendly" towards you and earn "a lot" of XP.
3. Milcery Class (Bronze): Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP.
4. Wobbuffet Class: Restores HP by half. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP.
5. Koffing Class: Restores a "little bit" of HP. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP.
Finally, for some aesthetic differences, the size of your curry will change depending on the Pokemon at the front of your party. For example, if you have a Joltik first, your curry will be absolutely miniscule and fit on a single spoon. Rocking a Wailord? You'll create enough curry to fill its enormous belly and then some. There's three sizes in total, and to completely fill your currydex, you'll need to create each curry in each size. Good luck!
