Pokemon Sword and Shield Currydex: How to unlock all the curry recipes

The Pokemon Sword and Shield Currydex is absolutely gargantuan with 151 unique curry recipes available to cook. While that's not quite as big as the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex, completionists will want to make sure they find every single one of the Pokemon Sword and Shield curry recipes. Cooking curries does have in-game benefits in Pokemon Sword and Shield too though; your Pokemon's health will be restored and they'll become more friendly towards you. Here's the completex Pokemon Sword and Shield Currydex, with all the curry ingredients you need for each. Good luck!

To make a curry you'll need to combine a key ingredient with one or more type of berry. The key ingredient sets the type of curry you'll make - like sausages to make a sausage curry, or a pungent root to make a herb medley curry - while the berries will adjust the flavour - ranging from spicy to dry, and sweet to bitter. For example, if you wanted to make a spicy salad curry, you'd need one salad mix as your key ingredient, and at least one - preferably multiple - spicy berry like a Pomeg or a Tamato berry.

You can get curry ingredients from the following locations:

- Vendors around the Wild Area (check out our Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area guide for their locations)

- Shaking berries from trees

- Glowing spots on the floor across Galar

- Talking to other trainers in the Wild Area

Pokemon Sword and Shield Currydex Berries

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As a general rule, you can use the following berries to conjure up different types of curry, although you can also check their description for a hint of what kind of flavour they'll add to your mix:

Neutral: Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew

Spicy: Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri

Dry: Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho

Sweet: Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha

Bitter: Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba

Sour: Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur

Complete Pokemon Sword and Shield Currydex

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Number Curry Type Key Ingredient Suggested Berries 1 Curry None Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 2 Spicy Curry None Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 3 Dry Curry None Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 4 Sweet Curry None Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 5 Bitter Curry None Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 6 Sour Curry None Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 7 Sausage Curry Sausages Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 8 Spicy Sausage Curry Sausages Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 9 Dry Sausage Curry Sausages Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 10 Sweet Sausage Curry Sausages Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 11 Bitter Sausage Curry Sausages Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 12 Sour Sausage Curry Sausages Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 13 Juicy Curry Bob’s Food Tin Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 14 Spicy Juicy Curry Bob’s Food Tin Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 15 Dry Juicy Curry Bob’s Food Tin Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 16 Sweet Juicy Curry Bob’s Food Tin Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 17 Bitter Juicy Curry Bob’s Food Tin Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 18 Sour Juicy Curry Bob’s Food Tin Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 19 Rich Curry Bach’s Food Tin Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 20 Spicy Rich Curry Bach’s Food Tin Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 21 Dry Rich Curry Bach’s Food Tin Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 22 Sweet Rich Curry Bach’s Food Tin Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 23 Bitter Rich Curry Bach’s Food Tin Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 24 Sour Rich Curry Bach’s Food Tin Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 25 Bean Medley Curry Tin of Beans Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 26 Spicy Bean Medley Curry Tin of Beans Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 27 Dry Bean Medley Curry Tin of Beans Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 28 Sweet Bean Medley Curry Tin of Beans Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 29 Bitter Bean Medley Curry Tin of Beans Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 30 Sour Bean Medley Curry Tin of Beans Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 31 Toast Curry Bread Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 32 Spicy Toast Curry Bread Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 33 Dry Toast Curry Bread Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 34 Sweet Toast Curry Bread Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 35 Bitter Toast Curry Bread Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 36 Sour Toast Curry Bread Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 37 Pasta Curry Pasta Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 38 Spicy Pasta Curry Pasta Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 39 Dry Pasta Curry Pasta Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 40 Sweet Pasta Curry Pasta Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 41 Bitter Pasta Curry Pasta Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 42 Sour Pasta Curry Pasta Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 43 Mushroom Medley Curry Mixed Mushrooms Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 44 Spicy Mushroom Medley Curry Mixed Mushrooms Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 45 Dry Mushroom Medley Curry Mixed Mushrooms Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 46 Sweet Mushroom Medley Curry Mixed Mushrooms Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 47 Bitter Mushroom Medley Curry Mixed Mushrooms Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 48 Sour Mushroom Medley Curry Mixed Mushrooms Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 49 Smoked-Tail Curry Smoked-poke Tail Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 50 Spicy Smoked-Tail Curry Smoked-poke Tail Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 51 Dry Smoked-Tail Curry Smoked-poke Tail Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 52 Sweet Smoked-Tail Curry Smoked-poke Tail Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 53 Bitter Smoked-Tail Curry Smoked-poke Tail Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 54 Sour Smoked-Tail Curry Smoked-poke Tail Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 55 Leek Curry Large Leek Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 56 Spicy Leek Curry Large Leek Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 57 Dry Leek Curry Large Leek Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 58 Sweet Leek Curry Large Leek Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 59 Bitter Leek Curry Large Leek Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 60 Sour Leek Curry Large Leek Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 61 Apple Curry Fancy Apple Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 62 Spicy Apple Curry Fancy Apple Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 63 Dry Apple Curry Fancy Apple Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 64 Sweet Apple Curry Fancy Apple Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 65 Bitter Apple Curry Fancy Apple Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 66 Sour Apple Curry Fancy Apple Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 67 Bone Curry Brittle Bones Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 68 Spicy Bone Curry Brittle Bones Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 69 Dry Bone Curry Brittle Bones Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 70 Sweet Bone Curry Brittle Bones Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 71 Bitter Bone Curry Brittle Bones Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 72 Sour Bone Curry Brittle Bones Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 73 Plenty-of-Potato Curry Pack of Potatoes Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 74 Spicy Plenty-of-Potato Curry Pack of Potatoes Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 75 Dry Plenty-of-Potato Curry Pack of Potatoes Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 76 Sweet Plenty-of-Potato Curry Pack of Potatoes Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 77 Bitter Plenty-of-Potato Curry Pack of Potatoes Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 78 Sour Plenty-of-Potato Curry Pack of Potatoes Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 79 Herb Medley Curry Pungent Root Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 80 Spicy Herb Medley Curry Pungent Root Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 81 Dry Herb Medley Curry Pungent Root Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 82 Sweet Herb Medley Curry Pungent Root Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 83 Bitter Herb Medley Curry Pungent Root Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 84 Sour Herb Medley Curry Pungent Root Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 85 Salad Curry Salad Mix Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 86 Spicy Salad Curry Salad Mix Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 87 Dry Salad Curry Salad Mix Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 88 Sweet Salad Curry Salad Mix Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 89 Bitter Salad Curry Salad Mix Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 90 Sour Salad Curry Salad Mix Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 91 Fried-Food Curry Fried Food Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 92 Spicy Fried-Food Curry Fried Food Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 93 Dry Fried-Food Curry Fried Food Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 94 Sweet Fried-Food Curry Fried Food Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 95 Bitter Fried-Food Curry Fried Food Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 96 Sour Fried-Food Curry Fried Food Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 97 Boiled-Egg Curry Boiled Egg Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 98 Spicy Boiled-Egg Curry Boiled Egg Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 99 Dry Boiled-Egg Curry Boiled Egg Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 100 Sweet Boiled-Egg Curry Boiled Egg Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 101 Bitter Boiled-Egg Curry Boiled Egg Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 102 Sour Boiled-Egg Curry Boiled Egg Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 103 Tropical Curry Fruit Bunch Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 104 Spicy Tropical Curry Fruit Bunch Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 105 Dry Tropical Curry Fruit Bunch Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 106 Sweet Tropical Curry Fruit Bunch Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 107 Bitter Tropical Curry Fruit Bunch Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 108 Sour Tropical Curry Fruit Bunch Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 109 Cheese-Covered Curry Moomoo Cheese Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 110 Spicy Cheese-Covered Curry Moomoo Cheese Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 111 Dry Cheese-Covered Curry Moomoo Cheese Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 112 Sweet Cheese-Covered Curry Moomoo Cheese Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 113 Bitter Cheese-Covered Curry Moomoo Cheese Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 114 Sour Cheese-Covered Curry Moomoo Cheese Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 115 Seasoned Curry Spice Mix Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 116 Spicy Seasoned Curry Spice Mix Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 117 Dry Seasoned Curry Spice Mix Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 118 Sweet Seasoned Curry Spice Mix Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 119 Bitter Seasoned Curry Spice Mix Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 120 Sour Seasoned Curry Spice Mix Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 121 Whipped-Cream Curry Fresh Cream Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 122 Spicy Whipped-Cream Curry Fresh Cream Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 123 Dry Whipped-Cream Curry Fresh Cream Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 124 Sweet Whipped-Cream Curry Fresh Cream Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 125 Bitter Whipped-Cream Curry Fresh Cream Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 126 Sour Whipped-Cream Curry Fresh Cream Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 127 Decorative Curry Packaged Curry Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 128 Spicy Decorative Curry Packaged Curry Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 129 Dry Decorative Curry Packaged Curry Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 130 Sweet Decorative Curry Packaged Curry Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 131 Bitter Decorative Curry Packaged Curry Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 132 Sour Decorative Curry Packaged Curry Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 133 Coconut Curry Coconut Milk Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 134 Spicy Coconut Curry Coconut Milk Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 135 Dry Coconut Curry Coconut Milk Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 136 Sweet Coconut Curry Coconut Milk Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 137 Bitter Coconut Curry Coconut Milk Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 138 Sour Coconut Curry Coconut Milk Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 139 Instant Noodle Curry Instant Noodles Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 140 Spicy Instant Noodle Curry Instant Noodles Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 141 Dry Instant Noodle Curry Instant Noodles Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 142 Sweet Instant Noodle Curry Instant Noodles Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 143 Bitter Instant Noodle Curry Instant Noodles Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 144 Sour Instant Noodle Curry Instant Noodles Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 145 Burger-Steak Curry Precooked Burger Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew 146 Spicy Burger-Steak Curry Precooked Burger Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri 147 Dry Burger-Steak Curry Precooked Burger Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho 148 Sweet Burger-Steak Curry Precooked Burger Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha 149 Bitter Burger-Steak Curry Precooked Burger Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba 150 Sour Burger-Steak Curry Precooked Burger Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur 151 Gigantamax Curry Gigantamix 10 unique berries

How to make a perfect curry

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Now here's where things get a little more complicated, because there's a number of steps to follow in order to make the perfect curry. Making one is done in four stages:

1. Picking the ingredients

This part is fairly simple. Pick your ingredients following the table above and you'll be able to make any curry you want. Don't have the required berries? Head off and shake some trees until you get the ones you need!



2. Fanning the flames

Now you're cooking. You need to fan the flames, but don't press A as quickly as you can, because that will cause the flame to get too big and burn your curry. Instead, you want to create a large flame, then slow down your fanning to simply maintain the size. When there's sparkles and your Pokemon get excited, you'll know you're doing a good job.



3. Stirring the pot

Stirring the pot is along the same lines. Stirring too quickly will cause you to spill some curry, and you'll know you've got the right pace when you see sparkles.



4. Adding your heart

Finally, you need to add some love to the curry. When the circle starts closing in, you'll see two green rings. You want to try and get the love through the inner green ring in order to reach the top class of curry.

Here are the five quality tiers for your curries:

1. Charizard Class (Gold): Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get "quite friendly" towards you and earn "a lot" of XP.

2. Copperajah Class (Silver): Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get "quite friendly" towards you and earn "a lot" of XP.

3. Milcery Class (Bronze): Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP.

4. Wobbuffet Class: Restores HP by half. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP.

5. Koffing Class: Restores a "little bit" of HP. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP.

Finally, for some aesthetic differences, the size of your curry will change depending on the Pokemon at the front of your party. For example, if you have a Joltik first, your curry will be absolutely miniscule and fit on a single spoon. Rocking a Wailord? You'll create enough curry to fill its enormous belly and then some. There's three sizes in total, and to completely fill your currydex, you'll need to create each curry in each size. Good luck!

Pokemon Sword and Shield review | Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough | Pokemon Sword and Shield tips | Pokemon Sword and Shield differences | Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex | Pokemon Sword and Shield starters | Pokemon Sword and Shield Currydex | Pokemon Sword and Shield gym leaders | Pokemon Sword and Shield camping | Pokemon Sword and Shield fossils | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield | Pokemon Sword and Shield type chart | Pokemon Sword and Shield Poke Jobs | Pokemon Sword and Shield Battle Tower | Pokemon Sword and Shield glowing Pokemon | Pokemon Sword and Shield Mystery Gift codes | Gigantamax Pokemon | Pokemon Sword and Shield TM locations | Pokemon Sword and Shield legendaries | Pokemon Sword and Shield shiny hunting | Pokemon Sword and Shield evolution items | Pokemon Sword and Shield rare Pokemon