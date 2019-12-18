Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex: Every Pokemon location in the new games

Despite the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex not having every single Pokemon ever, there is still 400 of the cheeky critters to catch and trust us; it's a lot! From all of the new Gen 8 Pokemon to fan favourites from generations past, Pokemon Sword and Shield has a vast amount of pocket monsters in every region. Especially the Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area which is full of Pokemon in every corner, with different ones spawning depending on the weather conditions. This Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex guide lists every single Pokemon you can catch, from the starters to the legendaries and everything in between, including where you can find them. Without further ado, here is the complete Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex!
Note: Overworld refers to Pokemon that you can see before encountering them, while Non-Overworld is just for Pokemon that appear as exclamation marks in the tall grass.
Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex: 1-99
|Pokemon
|Overworld
|Non-Overworld
1
|Grookey
|Starter
|Starter
2
|Thwackey
|Starter
|Starter
3
|Rillaboom
|Starter
|Starter
4
|Scorbunny
|Starter
|Starter
5
|Raboot
|Starter
|Starter
6
|Cinderace
|Starter
|Starter
7
|Sobble
|Starter
|Starter
8
|Drizzile
|Starter
|Starter
9
|Inteleon
|Starter
|Starter
10
|Blipbug
|Route 2, Giant's Cap, Slumbering Weald
Route 1, Route 2, Slumbering Weald
11
|Dottler
|Giant's Cap
Route 5, Stony Wilderness, Giant's Mirror, Giant's Cap
12
|Orbeetle
Slumbering Weald
Lake of Outrage, Slumbering Weald
13
|Caterpie
|-
|Route 1
14
|Metapod
|Rolling Fields
|Rolling Fields
15
|Butterfree
Giant's Mirror, Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell
Slumbering Weald
16
|Grubbin
East Lake Axwell, Slumbering Weald
Route 1, Dappled Grove, Slumbering Weald
17
|Charjabug
|-
Dusty Bowl, Hammerlocke Hills
18
|Vikavolt
|-
Route 1, Route 2, Slumbering Weald
19
|Hoothoot
|Dappled Grove, Giant's Cap
Route 1, Route 2, Slumbering Weald
20
|Noctowl
Motostoke Outskirts, Giant's Cap
Motostoke Riverbank
21
|Rookidee
Route 1, Route 2, Motostoke Riverbank, Slumbering Weald
Route 2, Route 3, Slumbering Weald
22
|Corvisquire
Giant's Mirror, Hammerlocke Hills
Motostoke Riverbank
23
|Corviknight
Slumbering Weald
Route 7, Lake of Outrage
24
|Skwovet
|Route 1, Route 2, Slumbering Weald
|Route 1, Rolling Fields, berry trees
25
|Greedent
|-
|Axew's Eye, Route 6, berry trees
26
|Pidove
Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell
Watchtower Ruins
27
|Tranquill
|Giant's Mirror
|Giant's Seat
28
|Unfezant
Hammerlocke Hills, Bridge Field, Stony Wilderness
|Axew's Eye
29
|Nickit
Route 1, Route 2, Stony Wilderness, Dusty Bowl
|-
30
|Thievul
|Route 7
|Bridge Field
31
|Zigzagoon
Route 2, Route 3, Bridge Field, Stony Wilderness
|-
32
|Linoone
|Giant's Cap
|-
33
|Obstagoon
|-
Lake of Outrage
34
|Wooloo
Route 1, Motostoke Riverbank
|Route 4
35
|Dubwool
|-
Motostoke Riverbank
36
|Lotad (Shield)
West Lake Axwell
Route 2, Rolling Fields, Dappled Grove
37
|Lombre (Shield)
|Dappled Grove
Giant's Seat, Route 5, Giant's Cap
38
|Ludicolo (Shield)
|-
|-
|39
|Seedot (Sword)
West Lake Axwell
Route 2, Dappled Grove
|40
|Nuzleaf (Sword)
Dappled Grove, South Lake Miloch
Rolling Fields, Giant's Seat
41
|Shiftry (Sword)
|-
|-
42
|Chewtle
|Stony Wilderness, Giant's Cap
|Motostoke, Lake of Outrage, Hulbury
43
|Drednaw
|Giant's Cap
Bridge Field, Giant's Mirror
44
|Purrloin
Dappled Grove, West Lake Axwell, Motostoke Riverbank
Route 2, Watchtower Ruins
45
|Liepard
|Giant's Cap
Axew's Eye, Route 9
46
|Yamper
|Route 2, Motostoke Riverbank, Dusty Bowl, Stony Wilderness
|-
47
|Boltund
|-
Motostoke Riverbank, Lake of Outrage
48
|Bunnelby
|Rolling Fields, Dappled Grove, West Lake Axwell, Giant's Cap
Rolling Fields, Dappled Grove
49
|Diggersby
|Giant's Cap
Axew's Eye, Giant's Seat
50
|Minccino
|Giant's Cap
Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell
51
|Cinccino
|-
|-
52
|Bounsweet
|Stony Wilderness
Rolling Fields, Watchtower Ruins
53
|Steenee
|-
|Axew's Eye
54
|Tsareena
|-
|-
55
|Oddish
Dappled Grove, East Lake Axwell
Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell
56
|Gloom
Giant's Cap, Hammerlocke Hills
|Axew's Eye
57
|Vileplume
|-
|-
58
|Bellossom
|-
|-
59
|Budew
West Lake Axwell
Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell
60
|Roselia
|-
Axew's Eye, South Lake Miloch
61
|Roserade
|-
|-
62
|Wingull
Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch, East Lake Axwell
Rolling Fields, West Lake Axwell
63
|Pelipper
|Route 9
|Axew's Eye, Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage
64
|Joltik
South Lake Miloch, Giant's Mirror
Rolling Fields, Giant's Seat
65
|Galvantula
Route 7, Lake of Outrage
|-
66
|Electrike
Rolling Fields, Giant's Seat
Rolling Fields, East Lake Axwell
67
|Manetric
Hammerlocke Hills
Axew's Eye, Giant's Seat
68
|Vulpix
Route 1, South Lake Miloch, Route 3
Route 2, East Lake Axwell
69
|Ninetales
Lake of Outrage
|-
70
|Growlithe
|Dusty Bowl
Hammerlocke Hills
71
|Arcanine
|-
|-
72
|Vanillite
Route 2, West Lake Axwell
Rolling Fields, West Lake Axwell
73
|Vanillish
Route 8, Dusty Bowl
Axew's Eye, Route 10
74
|Vanilluxe
Route 10, Lake of Outrage
|-
75
|Swinub
|Dusty Bowl
Rolling Fields, Hammerlocke Hills
76
|Piloswine
|-
Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage
77
|Mamoswine
|-
|-
78
|Delibird
Route 1, Watchtower Ruins
Route 2, Giant's Seat
79
|Snorunt
East Lake Axwell, Giant's Seat
Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch
80
|Glalie
Route 9, Lake of Outrage
|-
81
|Froslass
|-
|-
82
|Baltoy
East Lake Axwell, Stony Wilderness
Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch
83
|Claydol
|Axew's Eye
Lake of Outrage
84
|Mudbray
East Lake Axwell, South Lake Miloch
Rolling Fields, North Lake Miloch
85
|Mudsdale
|Axew's Eye
|Giant's Seat
86
|Dwebble
|West Lake Axwell, North Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness
Rolling Fields, Giant's Seat
87
|Crustle
|Axew's Eye
|Axew's Eye
88
|Golett
Watch Tower Ruins, Route 8, Stony Wilderness
Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Cap
89
|Golurk
Lake of Outrage
|-
90
|Munna
|East Lake Axwell, Stony Wilderness, Slumbering Weald
|Rolling Fields, Giant's Cap
91
|Musharna
|-
|-
92
|Natu
Giant's Seat, Giant's Mirror
Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch
93
|Xatu
|-
|Giant's Seat
94
|Stufful
East Lake Axwell, Bridge Field
Dappled Grove, North Lake Miloch
95
|Bewear
|Axew's Eye
|Giant's Seat
96
|Snover
Axew's Eye, Route 10
Dappled Grove, Giant's Cap
97
|Abomsanow
Lake of Outrage
Dusty Bowl, Route 10
98
|Krabby
West Lake Axwell, South Lake Miloch
West Lake Axwell
99
|Kingler
|Axew's Eye
|Route 9
Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex: 100-199
|Pokemon
|Overworld
|Non-Overworld
100
|Wooper
|West Lake Axwell, Stony Wilderness, Giant's Cap
West Lake Axwell
101
|Quagsire
|Giant's Cap
|Giant's Seat
102
|Corphish
South Lake Miloch
South Lake Miloch
103
|Crawdaunt
|Axew's Eye
|Axew's Eye
104
|Nincada
|-
West Lake Axwell, South Lake Miloch
105
|Ninjask
|Stony Wilderness, Stony Wilderness
|-
106
|Shedinja
|-
|-
107
|Tyrogue
|Rolling Fields, Rolling Fields, South Lake Miloch
West Lake Axwell, South Lake Miloch
108
|Hitmonlee
|Dusty Bowl
|-
109
|Hitmonchan
|Dusty Bowl
|-
110
|Hitmontop
Lake of Outrage
|-
111
|Pancham
|East Lake Axwell, Rolling Fields
West Lake Axwell
112
|Pangoro
|-
Lake of Outrage
113
|Klink
West Lake Axwell, North & South Lake Milloch
Hammerlocke Hills
114
|Klang
|-
Route 10, Dusty Bowl
115
|Klinklang
Lake of Outrage
|-
116
|Combee
|Rolling Fields
|-
117
|Vespiquen
|-
|-
118
|Bronzor
Axew's Eye, Giant's Seat
|Giant's Seat
119
|Bronzong
|Axew's Eye
|Dusty Bowl
120
|Ralts
Rolling Fields, Dappled Grove
Dappled Grove, South Lake Miloch
121
|Kirlia
|-
|-
122
|Gardevoir
|-
Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage
123
|Gallade
|-
|-
124
|Drifloon
|Watchtower Ruins, South Lake Miloch
Watchtower Ruins
125
|Drifblim
|Axew's Eye
|-
126
|Gossifleur
Route 3, Motostoke Riverbank
|Route 2
127
|Eldegoss
|-
|Dusty Bowl
128
|Cherubi
|-
Rolling Fields, Watchtower Ruins
129
|Cherrim
|-
|-
130
|Stunky
|North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch
Dappled Frove, North Lake Miloch
131
|Skuntank
|-
Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage
132
|Tympole
Dappled Grove, West Lake Axwell
Dappled Grove, South Lake Miloch
133
|Palpitoad
Giant's Seat, Dusty Bowl
|Bridge Field
134
|Seismitoiad
|Axew's Eye
|Route 7
135
|Duskull
Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Seat
Watchtower Ruins
136
|Dusclops
|-
|Route 8
137
|Dusknoir
|-
|-
138
|Machop
|South Lake Miloch, Stony Wilderness
Watchtower Ruins, South Lake Miloch
139
|Machoke
Axew's Eye, Hammerlocke Hills
Giant's Seat, Hammerlocke Hills
140
|Machamp
|-
|-
141
|Gastly
Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Seat
Watchtower Ruins, North Lake Miloch
142
|Haunter
|-
Giant's Seat, Route 8
143
|Gengar
|-
|-
144
|Magikarp
South Lake Miloch, West Lake Axwell
Route 2, Route 5, North Lake Miloch
145
|Gyarados
|Route 2
Dusty Bowl, Giant's Cap
146
|Goldeen
|West Lake Axwell, East Lake Axwell
|West Lake Axwell, East Lake Axwell
147
|Seaking
|-
|-
148
|Remoraid
West Lake Axwell
West Lake Axwell, South Lake Miloch
149
|Octillery
|Route 9
Axew's Eye, Route 9
150
|Shellder
|West Lake Axwell, East Lake Axwell
East Lake Axwell, Giant's Seat
151
|Cloyster
|-
|Giant's Seat
152
|Feebas
|-
|Route 2
153
|Milotic
|-
|-
154
|Basculin (Blue Stripe - Sword, Red Stripe - Shield)
Motostoke Riverbank
|Giant's Seat, Motostoke Riverbank, Hulbury
155
|Wishiwashi
|-
|West Lake Axwell, East Lake Axwell, Hulbury
156
|Pyukumuku
South Lake Miloch, Route 9
South Lake Miloch, Giant's Seat, Route 9
157
|Trubbish
|Route 3
|-
158
|Garbodor
Lake of Outrage
|-
159
|Sizzlipede
|-
|Route 3
160
|Centiskorch
|-
|-
161
|Rolycoly
Galar Mine, Route 3, Giant's Cap
|Galar Mine
162
|Carkol
|Giant's Cap
Bridge Field, Route 10
163
|Coalossal
|-
Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage
164
|Diglett
|Rolling Fields
Galar Mine, Giant's Mirror
165
|Dugtrio
|Giant's Mirror
Dusty Bowl, Hammerlocke Hills
166
|Drilbur
Galar Mine, Dusty Bowl
Galar Mine, Stony Wilderness
167
|Excadrill
Lake of Outrage, Giant's Mirror
|-
168
|Roggenrola
|Rolling Fields, Stony Wilderness
Galar Mine, Motostoke Outskirts
169
|Boldore
Lake of Outrage, Giant's Mirror
Stony Wilderness
170
|Gigalith
|-
|-
171
|Timburr
|Galar Mine
|Galar Mine
172
|Gurdurr
|Route 8
Stony Wilderness
173
|Conkeldurr
|-
|-
174
|Woobat
Giant's Mirror, Watchtower Ruins
|Galar Mine
175
|Swoobat
|-
|-
176
|Noibat
Galar Mine 2, Watchtower Ruins
Bridge Field, Galar Mine 2
177
|Noivern
Lake of Outrage
|-
178
|Onix
|-
East Lake Axwell, Giant's Seat, Motostoke Riverbank
179
|Steelix
|-
|-
180
|Arrokuda
Motostoke Riverbank
Route 2, Motostoke Riverbank, Town of Hulbury
181
|Barraskewda
Lake of Outrage, Route 2
Motostoke Riverbank, Dusty Bowl
182
|Meowth
|Route 4
|Route 4
183
|Perrserker
|Route 7
Route 9, Lake of Outrage
184
|Persian
|-
|-
185
|Milcery
|-
Route 4, Bridge Field, Giant's Mirror
186
|Alcremie
|-
|-
187
|Cutiefly
Galar Mine 2, Bridge Field
|Route 4
188
|Ribombee
|-
Stony Wilderness
189
|Ferroseed
|Stony Wilderness
Motostoke Riverbank, Route 4
190
|Ferrothorn
|-
|Dusty Bowl
191
|Pumpkaboo
Route 4, Giant's Mirror, Hammerlocke Hills
|-
192
|Gourgeist
|-
|-
193
|Pichu
|-
|-
194
|Pikachu
|Route 4, Stony Wilderness
Stony Wilderness
195
|Raichu
|-
|-
196
|Eevee
|Route 4
|-
197
|Vaporeon
|Lake of Outrage
|-
198
|Jolteon
|-
|-
199
|Flareon
|-
|-
Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex: 200-299
|Pokemon
|Overworld
|Non-Overworld
200
|Espeon
|-
|-
201
|Umbreon
|-
|-
202
|Leafeon
|-
|-
203
|Glaceon
|-
|-
204
|Sylveon
|-
|-
205
|Applin
|-
Route 5, Stony Wilderness, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Mirror
206
|Frapple (Sword)
|-
|-
207
|Appletun (Shield)
|-
|-
208
|Espurr
|-
Motostoke Riverbank, Hammerlocke Hills
209
|Meowstic
|-
Route 7, Dusty Bowl
210
|Swirlix (Sword)
Route 5, Glimwood Tangle, Giant's Mirror
Route 5, Glimwood Tangle, Stony Wilderness
211
|Slurpuff (Sword)
|-
|-
212
|Spritzee (Shield)
Route 5, Glimwood Tangle, Giant's Mirror
Route 5, Glimwood Tangle, Stony Wilderness
213
|Aromatisse (Shield)
|-
|-
214
|Dewpider
|Stony Wilderness
|Route 5
215
|Araquanid
Lake of Outrage
|-
216
|Wynaut
|-
|-
217
|Wobbufffet
Route 5, Hammerlocke Hills
|Bridge Field
218
|Farfetch'd (Sword)
Route 5, Giant's Hill
|-
219
|Sirfetch'd (Sword)
|-
|-
220
|Chinchou
|West Lake Axwell, East Lake Axwell
|Hulbury, Giant's Mirror
221
|Lanturn
|-
Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage
222
|Croagunk (Shield)
Galar Mine 2, Dusty Bowl
Galar Mine 2, Motostoke Outskirts
223
|Toxicroak (Shield)
|Stony Wilderness
|-
224
|Scraggy (Sword)
|Galar Mine 2, Bridge Field, Giant's Cap
|-
225
|Scrafty (Sword)
|-
Galar Mine 2, Motostoke Outskirts
226
|Stunfisk
|-
Galar Mine 2, Dusty Bowl
227
|Shuckle
|Watchtower Ruins, Giant's Cap
Galar Mine 2, Stony Wilderness
228
|Barboach
|North Lake Miloch, South Lake Miloch
North & South Lake Miloch, Galar Mine 2
229
|Whiscash
|-
Slumbering Weald
230
|Shellos
Galar Mine 2, Dusty Bowl, Giant's Mirror
Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field
231
|Gastrodon
|Route 9
|Route 9
232
|Wimpod
Galar Mine 2, Motostoke Riverbank
Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Galar Mine 2
233
|Golisopod
Lake of Outrage
|-
234
|Binacle
|Galar Mine 2
Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Galar Mine 2
235
|Barbaracle
|Route 9
Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage
236
|Corsola (Shield)
|Giant's Mirror
|-
237
|Cursola (Shield)
|-
|-
238
|Impidimp
|-
Motostoke Outskirts, Stony Wilderness, Giant's Mirror
239
|Morgrem
Glimwood Tangle
Glimwood Tangle
240
|Grimmsnarl
|-
Lake of Outrage
241
|Hatenna
|Motostoke Outskirts, Stony Wilderness
Hammerlocke Hills
242
|Hattrem
Glimwood Tangle
Glimwood Tangle, Dusty Bowl
243
|Hatterene
Lake of Outrage
|-
244
|Salandit
|Stony Wilderness
|-
245
|Salazzle
|-
|-
246
|Pawniard
Motostoke Riverbank, Route 8, Giant's Mirror
Motostoke Riverbank, Motostoke Outskirts, Stony Wilderness
247
|Bisharp
Lake of Outrage
|-
248
|Throh (Shield)
Motostoke Outskirts, Bridge Field, Giant's Mirror
249
|Sawk (Sword)
Motostoke Outskirts, Giant's Mirror
|-
250
|Koffing
Motostoke Riverbank, Dusty Bowl
|Giant's Mirror
251
|Weezing
Lake of Outrage, Slumbering Weald
Slumbering Weald
252
|Bonsly
|Bridge Field, Stony Wilderness
|-
253
|Sudowoodo
Motostoke Outskirts, Hammerlocke Hills
Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl
254
|Cleffa
|-
|-
255
|Clefairy
|Motostoke Riverbank, Giant's Cap
|-
256
|Clefable
|-
|-
257
|Togepi
|-
|Bridge Field
258
|Togetic
|-
Stony Wilderness
259
|Togekiss
|Dusty Bowl
|-
260
|Munchlax
Motostoke Riverbank
|-
261
|Snorlax
|-
|-
262
|Cottonee
|-
Stony Wilderness
263
|Whimsicott
|-
|-
264
|Rhyhorn
Motostoke Riverbank, Giant's Mirror
Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Stony Wilderness
265
|Rhydon
|Dusty Bowl
Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage
266
|Rhyperior
|-
|-
267
|Gothita (Sword)
|Giant's Cap
|-
268
|Gothorita (Sword)
Giant's Cap (3), Dusty Bowl
|-
269
|Gothitelle (Sword)
Lake of Outrage
|-
270
|Solosis (Shield)
Giant's Cap (1) (2) (3)
|-
271
|Duosion (Shield)
|Dusty Bowl
|-
272
|Reuniclus (Shield)
Lake of Outrage
|-
273
|Karrablast
|-
Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Hammerlocke Hills
274
|Escavalier
|-
|-
275
|Shelmet
|-
Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Route 7
276
|Accelgor
|-
|-
277
|Elgyem
|Bridge Field
Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field
278
|Beheeyem
Lake of Outrage
|-
279
|Cubchoo
Bridge Field, Hammerlocke Hills
Bridge Field, Stony Wilderness
280
|Beartic
|-
|Route 10
281
|Rufflet (Sword)
|Route 8, Stony Wilderness
|Bridge Field
282
|Braviary (Sword)
|Dusty Bowl
|-
283
|Vullaby (Shield)
|Route 8, Stony Wilderness
|Bridge Field
284
|Mandibuzz (Shield)
Dusty Bowl, Lake of Outrage
|-
285
|Skorupi
Motostoke Riverbank
Motostoke Riverbank, Route 6
286
|Drapion
Lake of Outrage
|Route 8
287
|Litwick
|-
Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field
288
|Lampent
Lake of Outrage
|-
289
|Chandelure
|-
|-
290
|Inkay
Route 7, Dusty Bowl and Giant's Mirror
Bridge Field, Hammerlocke Hills
291
|Malamar
|-
|-
292
|Sneasel
Motostoke Riverbank, Hammerlocke Hills
Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field
293
|Weavile
|-
|-
294
|Sableye (Shield)
|Dusty Bowl
|-
295
|Mawile (Sword)
|Dusty Bowl
|Bridge Field
296
|Maractus
|Bridge Field, Stony Wilderness
|-
297
|Sigilyph
Lake of Outage, Stony Wilderness
Motostoke Riverbank
298
|Riolu
|Giant's Cap
|-
299
|Lucario
|-
|-
Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex: 300-400
|A
|B
|C
300
|Torkoal
|Motostoke Riverbank, Giant's Cap
Route 6, Giant's Mirror
301
|Mimikyu
|-
|Giant's Mirror
302
|Cufant
|Bridge Field
|-
303
|Copperajah
Lake of Outrage
|-
304
|Qwilfish
Route 9, Bridge Field
Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl
305
|Frillish
West Lake Axwell, North Lake Miloch
|-
306
|Jellicent
|Route 9
Lake of Outrage
307
|Mareanie
Route 9, Motostoke Riverbank
Motostoke Riverbank, Giant's Mirror
308
|Toxapex
|Route 9
|-
309
|Cramorant
|Bridge Field, Stony Wilderness
Route 9, Lake of Outrage
310
|Toxel
Motostoke Riverbank, Stony Wilderness
Route 7, Stony Wilderness
311
|Toxtricity
|-
|-
312
|Silicobra
|-
|Route 6
313
|Sandaconda
|-
Route 8, Lake of Outrage
314
|Hippopotas
|Dusty Bowl
|Route 6
315
|Hippowdon
|-
Route 8, Giant's Mirror, Lake of Outrage
316
|Durant
|Giant's Mirror
|Route 6
317
|Heatmor
|Giant's Mirror
|Route 6
318
|Helioptile
Route 6, Giant's Mirror
|-
319
|Heliolisk
|-
|-
320
|Hawlucha
|-
Route 6, Hammerlocke Hills
321
|Trapinch
|Route 6
|-
322
|Vibrava
|-
|-
323
|Flygon
Lake of Outrage
|-
324
|Axew
|Axew's Eye
|-
325
|Fraxure
|-
|-
326
|Haxorus
Lake of Outrage
|-
327
|Yamask
|Route 6
|-
328
|Runerigus
|-
|-
329
|Cofagrigus
|-
|-
330
|Honedge
Hammerlocke Hills
Hammerlocke Hills
331
|Doublade
|-
Lake of Outrage
332
|Aegislash
|-
|-
333
|Ponyta (Shield)
Glimwood Tangle
Glimwood Tangle
334
|Rapidash (Shield)
|-
|-
335
|Sinistea
Glimwood Tangle
Glimwood Tangle
336
|Polteageist
|-
337
|Indeedee (Male - Sword, Female - Shield)
Glimwood Tangle
Glimwood Tangle, Lake of Outrage
338
|Phantump
Glimwood Tangle
Glimwood Tangle
339
|Trevenant
|-
|-
340
|Morelull
Giant's Mirror, Hammerlocke Hills
|-
341
|Shiinotic
Glimwood Tangle
Glimwood Tangle
342
|Oranguru (Shield)
Glimwood Tangle
Glimwood Tangle
343
|Passimian (Sword)
Glimwood Tangle
Glimwood Tangle
344
|Morepeko
|-
|Route 9
345
|Falinks
|-
Route 8, Lake of Outrage
346
|Drampa (Shield)
|-
Lake of Outrage
347
|Turtonator (Sword)
|-
Lake of Outrage
348
|Togedemaru
|Route 8
Lake of Outrage
349
|Snom
|Route 8
Route 8, Route 10, Lake of Outrage
350
|Frosmoth
|-
|-
351
|Clobbopus
|Route 9
|-
352
|Grapploct
|-
|-
353
|Pincurchin
|-
|Route 9
354
|Mantyke
Motostoke Riverbank, Lake of Outrage
|Route 9
355
|Matine
Lake of Outrage
|Route 9
356
|Wailmer
|Route 9
|Route 9
357
|Wailord
|-
|Route 9
358
|Bergmite
|Route 9
|-
359
|Avalugg
|-
|-
360
|Dhelmise
|Route 9
|-
361
|Lapras
|-
|Route 9
362
|Lunatone (Shield)
Route 8, Giant's Cap
|-
363
|Solrock (Sword)
Route 8, Giant's Cap
|-
364
|Mime Jr.
|-
|-
365
|Mr. Mime
|Route 10
Lake of Outrage
366
|Mr. Rime
|-
|-
367
|Darumaka (Sword)
|-
Route 8, Route 10
368
|Darmanitan (Sword)
|-
|-
369
|Stonjourner (Sword)
|-
Lake of Outrage, Route 10
370
|Eiscue (Shield)
|-
Lake of Outrage, Route 10
371
|Duraludon
|Route 10
Lake of Outrage
372
|Rotom
Lake of Outrage
|-
373
|Ditto
Lake of Outrage
Lake of Outrage
374
|Dracozolt
|-
|Fossilised Drake + Dino
375
|Arctozolt
|-
|Fossiled Bird + Dino
376
|Dracovish
|-
|Fossilised Drake + Fish
377
|Arctovish
|-
|Fossilised Bird + Fish
378
|Charmander
|-
|Gift
379
|Charmeleon
|-
|-
380
|Charizard
|-
|-
381
|Type: Null
|-
|Gift
382
|Silvally
|-
|-
383
|Larvitar (Shield)
|-
Lake of Outrage
384
|Pupitar (Shield)
|-
Lake of Outrage
385
|Tyranitar (Shield)
|-
|-
386
|Deino (Sword)
|-
Lake of Outrage
387
|Zweilous (Sword)
|-
|-
388
|Hydreigon (Sword)
|-
|-
389
|Goomy (Shield)
|-
Lake of Outrage
390
|Sliggoo (Shield)
|-
Lake of Outrage
391
|Goodra (Shield)
|-
|-
392
|Jangmo-o (Sword)
|-
Lake of Outrage
393
|Hakamo-o (Sword)
|-
Lake of Outrage
394
|Kommo-o (Sword)
|-
|-
395
|Dreepy
|-
Lake of Outrage
396
|Drakloak
Lake of Outrage
|-
397
|Dragapult
|-
|-
398
|Zacian (Sword)
|Legendary
|-
399
|Zamazenta (Shield)
|Legendary
|-
400
|Eternatus
|Legendary
|-
