Pokemon Sword and Shield Ditto: How and where to get the Transform Pokemon in Galar

If you're looking for a Pokemon Sword and Shield Ditto, chances are you've come up with nothing unless you've been searching in one very specific spot. Catching the Transform Pokemon is a priority for many trainers in Pokemon thanks to its usefulness in breeding, but it's a hard 'mon to come by in the Pokemon Sword and Shield wild. If you're searching for where to catch Ditto in Pokemon Sword and Shield, read on for all you need to know.

Where to catch Ditto in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Thankfully, Ditto isn't an exclusive to one of either Pokemon Sword or Shield; you can catch the cute pink blob in both games. Unless you know exactly where to look however, it's unlikely you'll stumble upon it.

That's because Ditto can be caught exclusively in the Lake of Outrage section of the Wild Area. You can find it during any weather conditions, but you'll need to cross the lake to the small patch of land on the other side which has three areas of tall grass.

Ditto has a 20% chance to spawn as an overworld encounter – that means you can see it before you enter into battle – but it's pretty small, so if you see the tips of its pink outline in the grass, make a beeline for it. In this part of the Wild Area though, you'll find it surrounded by tough Pokemon like Hatterene, Golurk, Sigiliyph, Mandibuzz, and more.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once you've caught a Pokemon Sword and Shield Ditto, take it to either of the two nurseries – on Route 5 or in the Bridge Field region of the Wild Area – and leave it with a Pokemon you want more of. After a while, you should be able to collect an egg and walk it to hatch into a baby Pokemon. Because babies are definitely made at nurseries...