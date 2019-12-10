Pokemon Sword and Shield Feebas: How to catch Feebas and evolve it into Milotic with the Prism Scale

Feebas is very much the ugly duckling of Galar, a mangy fish that blossoms into beauty thanks to the Pokemon Sword and Shield Prism Scale. This item is necessary for a special evolution into Milotic, a powerful and charming Pokemon that will complement any team in need of a strong water-type. In this guide, we’re going to show you how to find and use the Prism Scale in Pokemon Sword and Shield, where to catch Feebas in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and walk you through the evolutionary process for Milotic.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Feebas location

(Image credit: Nintendo)

For being such a nondescript Pokemon, Feebas is quite hard to find. You can pick up this fishy friend on Route 2 in the water west of the Professor’s House, but the spawn chance is absolutely dreadful and you need the Rotom Bike upgrade that lets you cross water, so expect to spend some time there once you’re far enough into the game. If you have a friend who can breed one and help you out, consider asking them, or look online for trades.

Where to get a Prism Scale in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once you’ve found Feebas, you can pick up the Prism Scale on the same body of water you were fishing from in between the two islands. It’s also been known to appear in the South Lake Miloch section of the Wild Area, but this is a random spawn over a definitive one.

How to evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Now you’re going to need a trusted friend. To evolve Feebas into Milotic you need to trade Feebas whilst it is holding a Prism Scale. There’s no level requirement, so find a friend and ensure you’ve got a Pokemon to swap it back for. Set up a Link Trade by entering the same code and swap the Feebas back and forth to acquire your fancy new Milotic.