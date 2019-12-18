Pokemon Sword and Shield Dreepy: Where to catch Dreepy and evolve it into Drakloak and Dragapult

If you're wondering where to catch Dreepy in Pokemon Sword and Shield, we can help. Pokemon Sword and Shield Dreepy is the pseudo-legendary Dragon-type in this game, much like Dratini in the first generation and Bagon in the third, and therefore one of the most powerful Pokemon you can get in the game. You need to know where to look in Pokemon Sword and Shield to catch Dreepy and eventually evolve it into Dragapult however, so we're here to help. This is your complete guide to the Pokemon Sword and Shield Dreepy location, including the chance of finding it in different weather conditions.

How to get Dreepy in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you want to catch Dreepy in Pokemon Sword and Shield, you need to head to one specific location. Go to the very north-west corner of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area and visit the Lake of Outrage. You'll need to have unlocked the surf modification for your Rotom Bike first though, so make sure you've completed Circhester Gym and explored Route 9.

Cross the body of water and you'll reach a small area of land which has a lot of rare Pokemon spawns. One of these can be Dreepy, but it's not going to be easy to get one. Dreepy has a 1% chance of spawning as a non-overworld encounter (so as an exclamation point in the tall grass) in Overcast weather, and a 2% chance in Heavy Fog and a Thunderstorm. Yeah, those aren't brilliant odds.

Thankfully, you can also encounter Drakloak, its first evolution in the wild. That one is a standard Overworld encounter so you'll see it appear before you engage with it, and it has a 1% chance in Overcast and Rain, and a 2% chance in Heavy Fog and a Thunderstorm. Not much better, but at least you can look for both Pokemon simultaneously. Of course, if you manage to catch a male and a female Drakloak, you can leave the pair at the Pokemon Nursery in order to breed a Dreepy.

How to evolve Dreepy into Drakloak and Dragapult

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you catch a Dreepy, you thankfully don't need any special items to make it evolve. It will evolve into Drakloak at level 50, followed by Dragapult at level 60. When you do get Dragapult, it can learn some incredibly powerful moves like Phantom Force at level 48, Dragon Rush at level 63, and Last Resort at level 78.

In terms of the best Dragapult nature in Pokemon Sword and Shield, that has to go to Adamant. Since Dragapult is likely to have a higher speed than whichever Pokemon you're up against anyway, the attack bonus is vital for physical attacks. Keep breeding Dreepy with Ditto to search for a high IV Dreepy with the best abiliies and before long, you'll have one of the best attackers in the game.