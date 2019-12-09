Pokemon Sword and Shield Rotom: How to get the appliance Pokemon and use the Rotom Catalog

Pokemon Sword and Shield Rotom is one of the series' strangest Pokemon, because it can turn into a variety of household appliances. Yeah, you read that correctly. When you eventually find a Rotom in Pokemon Sword and Shield – and pick up the Rotom Catalog – you can transform the Electric-type into six different items you'd typically find around the house. Here's how to get a Pokemon Sword and Shield Rotom, along with how to get the Rotom Catalog.

How to get Rotom in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In order to catch Rotom in Pokemon Sword and Shield, there's one very specific place you need to head to. Go to Hammerlocke Hills in the Wild Area, then head west to the Lake of Outrage. You'll need the aquatic attachment for the Rotom Bike to cross the water, then cross your fingers it's either raining or a thunderstorm. These are the only two weather conditions Rotom can spawn in, and it has just a 2% chance of spawning. Not ideal.

You'll be able to see Rotom on the overworld when it does spawn in the grass, but it might take a while. Just keep your fingers crossed then when one appears, it'll zip-zap over to you through the air when you get its attention.

How to get and use the Rotom Catalog

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In order to get the Rotom Catalogue, you need to make it all the way up to Wyndon. Enter the first orange building across the bridge from the stadium and you'll find a man who will want to battle you with a series of different Rotom forms. Defeat him and he'll give you the Rotom Catalog. Once you've caught a Rotom, stick it into your party and use the Rotom Catalog to select one of six forms, and each one comes with an accompanying move that Rotom will learn.

Form Move Type Light Bulb N/A Electric Microwave Oven Overheat Electric/Fire Washing Machine Hydro Pump Electric/Water Refrigerator Blizzard Electric/Ice Electric Fan Air Slash Electric/Flying Lawn Mower Leaf Storm Electric/Grass

Switch between Rotom forms at will (only out of battle, mind) depending on which move you want Rotom to know. Good luck!