How to evolve Galarian Farfetch'd into Sirfetch'd in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Evolving isn't as easy as it used to be anymore. Pokemon Sword and Shield is the latest in the series to really try and complicate matters when it comes to evolving your 'mons. And one of the more complicated evolutions is the new Pokemon Sword exclusive Galarian Farfetch'd. This new version of the leek-wielding bird will evolve into Sirfetch'd, a bird with an even bigger leek sword, and a shield, but only when you do a very specific thing.

Where to catch a Galarian Farfetch'd

The Galarian Farfetch'd will only appear in two places in Galar and it's a rare spawn. The easiest place to find it is on Route 5, which goes from the east of Turffield. There's an area that leads down into a little valley, just below the Pokemon Day Care Centre, where you're most likely to run into one.

There's also the Giant's Mirror in the Wild Area, but it'll only appear in cloudy / overcast weather.

How to evolve Galarian Farfetch'd into Sirfetch'd

Galarian Farfetch'd will only evolve into Sirfetch'd if it manages to land three critical hits in a single battle. It's quite a tricky thing to pull off but there are ways to ensure at least you're giving yourself the best chance.

1. Make sure it has the Leek item to hold

You can catch wild Farfetch'd with the held item, Leek, which just so happens to greatly increase the chance of landing a critical hit. So make sure you're trying to evolve one that's already holding a Leek.

2. Take part in double battles

If possible, try and find a trainer who dabbles in double battles. That'll give you multiple Pokemon to attack in one match, giving your Farfetch'd as many options as possible.

3. Teach Farfetch'd TM13 Focus Energy

Focus Energy is a special TM that you can teach your Farfetch'd, which will also boost the likelihood of pulling off a critical hit. You can actually get it for free from the guy who runs the record store in Motostoke. Just head up the main road towards the lift up to the Gym, and he's in the store opposite the Onix. Just remember that unlike a TM, a TR can only be used once.

4. Or opt for Leaf Blade

Aside from Focus Energy, there are a couple of other moves you can teach your Farfetch'd that have a heightened chance of landing critical hits. The most aligned to Farfetch'd itself is Leaf Blade, which Farfetch'd will actually learn at Lv. 55, or you can make him learn using TR50. You can buy TR50 for 5,000W from a Watt Trader in the Wild Area, or potentially receive it as a reward in a Max Raid Battle.