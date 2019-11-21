There's a pair of new Pokemon in town for Pokemon Sword and Shield, and they're cream-based. Meet Milcery and its evolution Alcremie, aka the dessert Pokemon, who are very demanding - and exciting - when it comes to evolution. Here's how to find them both, and how to evolve Milcery into Alcremie in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

How to get Milcery in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Milcery is available in two locations across the Galar region of Pokemon Sword and Shield, and thankfully can be found fairly early on in the game. You can find Milcery on Route 4, and in heavy fog just south of Bridge Fields or Giant's Mirror in the Wild Area. However, it's worth noting that Milcery will not appear walking around in the tall grass, but instead appears as an exclamation mark that you'll need to run into, so keep your eyes peeled.

How to evolve Milcery into Alcremie in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Both Milcery and Alcremie are literally cream-based Pokemon, so developer Game Freak has turned evolving Milcery a bit of a game that plays into the idea of whipping cream. But first, you're going to need some sweets to give to your Milcery. These sweets define what form Alcremie will take when it evolves, so pick wisely.

You can get Sweets by going to the Battle Cafes that are dotted around the map, beating the cafe owner behind the counter and getting your reward - although it's worth noting they won't always give you a Sweet as a reward. You can do this once per day, at each of the Battle Cafes in Galar. Here are their locations

1. Motostoke

2. Hammerlocke

3. Wyndon

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There are seven types of sweet available in the game - Berry Sweet, Clover Sweet, Flower Sweet, Love Sweet, Ribbon Sweet, Star Sweet, and Strawberry Sweet. However, it seems like it doesn't matter which Sweet you give your Alcremie, but rather how you spin and at what time of day.

Yes, that's right, you'll need to make sure Milceryis in your party with Sweet in hand, and then spin your in-game character in order to make it evolve into Alcremie. But the time of day, spin direction and duration all play a factor into what Alcremie variation you get. You spin by turning your left analogue stick until your character stars to pirouette.

So far we've found nine Alcremie variations, which work as follows:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Nintendo)

1. Vanilla

During the day, spin clockwise until your character spins on their own and strikes a pose.

2. Caramel Swirl

During the day, spin clockwise until your character is spinning on their own, and then keep spinning for at least 10 more seconds.

3. Ruby Cream

During the day, spin counterclockwise until your character spins on their own and strikes a pose.

4. Ruby Swirl

During the day, spin counterclockwise until your character spins on their own, and then keep spinning for at least 10 more seconds.

5. Matcha Cream

At night, spin clockwise until your character spins on their own and strikes a pose.

6. Lemon Cream

At night, spin clockwise until your character spins on their own, and then keep spinning for at least 10 more seconds.

7. Salted Cream

At night, spin counterclockwise until your character spins on their own and strikes a pose.

8. Mint Cream

At night, spin counterclockwise until your character spins on their own, and then keep spinning for at least 10 more seconds.

9. Rainbow Swirl

And now the trickiest one. Between 7pm - 8pm in your local timezone, spin either clockwise or counterclockwise for at least 30 seconds.

However, it's worth noting that when you combine the flavours and the toppings - made by the sweets themselves - there are actually 63 different Alcremie variations.

How to get the Gigantamax Alcremie

(Image credit: Nintendo)