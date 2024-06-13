Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero is delightfully unbalanced and "definitely not an esports game," so the devs had to find a unique approach to ranked online

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero's producer admits that there are "many questions about the balance" of Spike Chunsoft's upcoming Budokai Tenkaichi revival when it comes to its online ranked mode, but the developers have utilized a unique system to try and make things as fair as possible.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ in an interview during Summer Game Fest 2024, we asked producer Jun Furutani about the online modes that fighting game enthusiasts can look forward to, to which he tells us (via translator) that we'll be able to play with friends online and enjoy both casual and ranked matches. When speaking about the ranked matches specifically, however, he states that Sparking Zero is "definitely not an esports game like FighterZ," but "we still want to bring a balance to the fights." To do so, the devs have implemented what the producer describes as a 'system of cost.'

"As you know, this is a team versus team game, because you can choose up to five characters in your team, so the way we found to bring balance to the game is to go with a system of cost," Furutani explains. "Basically, in one team, you will have a determined cost, let's say 30 for example, and each of the characters would have their own cost. So you need to build a team that will not have more than 30 cost, otherwise you just cannot play.

"That's the way we balance the game, meaning that in one team you cannot choose just three or five of the most powerful characters, you will have to find a good balance in your own team. The most powerful characters will have a high cost and the weakest characters will have a low cost."

Basically, it sounds a whole lot like those shareable social media pictures that make you choose your ideal selection of dream video game remakes or sequels, giving you an imaginary $20 to spend on titles ranging between $5 to $1 depending on how popular they are. This time though, instead of blowing your budget on Super Mario Galaxy 3 and a Final Fantasy 8 remake, you'll be spending it on Sparking Zero's top-tier fighters, whoever they end up being.

It's been almost 17 years since Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3 graced our screens, so there's a lot of hype behind Sparking Zero. It's set to release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on October 10, complete with an absolutely enormous roster of fighters to play as . If you want to know more on what to expect, check out our hands-on preview with some additional insight from Furutani.

