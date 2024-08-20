NetEase is here to say we won't stop with Overwatch 2 challenger Marvel Rivals, here's Animal Crossing rival Floatopia
Step aside, New Horizons
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 has delivered new trailers for some upcoming cozy bangers, including Infinity Nikki - and Floatopia, an adorable simulation game with all the markings of a solid Animal Crossing competitor.
NetEase Games made an appearance tonight during Gamescom's opening showcase - but it wasn't just with Marvel Rivals. A wholesome sim reminiscent of relaxing icons like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley was also revealed by the studio, dreamily dubbed Floatopia. The chibi-style gem looks to feature the genre's beloved activities, including customizing, exploring, farming, fishing, and more.
Floatopia stands out with its adorable vibrant art, though - everything appears as though it was plucked straight from a whimsical daydream, from the islands that players can terraform themselves to the flying fish soaring through the clouds. It all feels magical in a nostalgic childhood-like way I can't quite pin my finger on - and I think I'm obsessed with it all the more thanks to that fact.
Pre-registration is open now, and you can sign up via Floatopia's official website if you're interested in updates - I sure know I am. The game is set to be multiplayer, which means you should let your fellow cozy game stans know about Floatopia, too. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go obsess over cat-themed floating islands and balloon-powered buses until the sim releases.
Take a look at our new games 2024 guide for more to look forward to.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
