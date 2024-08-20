NetEase is here to say we won't stop with Overwatch 2 challenger Marvel Rivals, here's Animal Crossing rival Floatopia

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 has delivered new trailers for some upcoming cozy bangers, including Infinity Nikki - and Floatopia, an adorable simulation game with all the markings of a solid Animal Crossing competitor.

NetEase Games made an appearance tonight during Gamescom's opening showcase - but it wasn't just with Marvel Rivals. A wholesome sim reminiscent of relaxing icons like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley was also revealed by the studio, dreamily dubbed Floatopia. The chibi-style gem looks to feature the genre's beloved activities, including customizing, exploring, farming, fishing, and more.

Floatopia - Reveal Trailer | gamescom 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Floatopia stands out with its adorable vibrant art, though - everything appears as though it was plucked straight from a whimsical daydream, from the islands that players can terraform themselves to the flying fish soaring through the clouds. It all feels magical in a nostalgic childhood-like way I can't quite pin my finger on - and I think I'm obsessed with it all the more thanks to that fact.

Pre-registration is open now, and you can sign up via Floatopia's official website if you're interested in updates - I sure know I am. The game is set to be multiplayer, which means you should let your fellow cozy game stans know about Floatopia, too. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go obsess over cat-themed floating islands and balloon-powered buses until the sim releases.

