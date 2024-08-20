Cozy open-world dress-up adventure game headed by Breath of the Wild dev gets a new trailer and an incredible soundtrack brain-worm

As Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 unfolds, fans get a new glimpse of upcoming games - including Infinity Nikki, a heart-warming open-world adventure gem.

Headed by former Breath of the Wild dev Kentaro Tominaga, Infinity Nikki is shaping up to be one of the coziest open-world games to date. First announced back in 2022, Infinity Nikki is developer Papergames' vibrant follow-up entry to its highly successful mobile series of dress-up games spanning a whopping 12 years - and it looks (and also sounds) straight out of a Disney princess movie.

Infinity Nikki - Gamescom 2024 Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

The new trailer features plenty of precious little animals, from woodland beasts to mysterious yet cute floating ghost-like creatures. It's all accompanied by a banger of a bouncy beat, too - if you're like me and still think you're 12 years old. The entire experience is something from a cartoon or storybook. If I had to use one word to describe Infinity Nikki - it'd be wholesome.

Infinity Nikki isn't all cutesy sounds and visuals, though - the gameplay is reminiscent of relaxing fan favorites like Animal Crossing with activities like collecting, crafting, farming, fishing, gathering, and more. There's a bit of GirlsGoGames flair in there for us glam 2000s girlies, too, with dress-up mechanics, fashion styling, and gorgeous clothes galore. I personally can't wait to see the beta test unfold in Q3 this year.

