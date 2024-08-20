Cozy open-world dress-up adventure game headed by Breath of the Wild dev gets a new trailer and an incredible soundtrack brain-worm
Infinity Nikki looks downright adorable
As Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 unfolds, fans get a new glimpse of upcoming games - including Infinity Nikki, a heart-warming open-world adventure gem.
Headed by former Breath of the Wild dev Kentaro Tominaga, Infinity Nikki is shaping up to be one of the coziest open-world games to date. First announced back in 2022, Infinity Nikki is developer Papergames' vibrant follow-up entry to its highly successful mobile series of dress-up games spanning a whopping 12 years - and it looks (and also sounds) straight out of a Disney princess movie.
The new trailer features plenty of precious little animals, from woodland beasts to mysterious yet cute floating ghost-like creatures. It's all accompanied by a banger of a bouncy beat, too - if you're like me and still think you're 12 years old. The entire experience is something from a cartoon or storybook. If I had to use one word to describe Infinity Nikki - it'd be wholesome.
Infinity Nikki isn't all cutesy sounds and visuals, though - the gameplay is reminiscent of relaxing fan favorites like Animal Crossing with activities like collecting, crafting, farming, fishing, gathering, and more. There's a bit of GirlsGoGames flair in there for us glam 2000s girlies, too, with dress-up mechanics, fashion styling, and gorgeous clothes galore. I personally can't wait to see the beta test unfold in Q3 this year.
Take a look at our new games 2024 guide for more to look forward to.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.