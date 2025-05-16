"The game has been thoroughly massacred": Infinity Nikki manages a reverse No Man's Sky, destroying a good game with a single update that might be the biggest mess of 2025 so far

Close the windows, lock the doors, and pack your valuables in a practical – yet timelessly beautiful – suitcase, because it's a Category Five girlpocalypse: the new Infinity Nikki update that had developer Infold issuing a Bible-sized apology is still a mess, and players are prepared to go on strike.

"Infold has continued to ignore its players, server quality has declined, and the game has been thoroughly massacred," says a Reddit post with over 3,500 upvotes at the moment. "If in one week, May 18, Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), the devs continue to ignore us, don't log on, don't play, and don't give them money."

"Please help spread the word of #girlout," the post continues. "This is just my attempt to organize and help coordinate the community in largescale protests to show Infold just how scorned we are."

The worst gacha update ever made? What are the Infinity Nikki execs thinking! - YouTube Watch On

The Infinity Nikki Bubble Season update 1.5 introduced a massive amount of content to the game, including co-op invites and substantial story changes, but players say these supposed upgrades have only made Infinity Nikki more broken and confusing.

So Bubble Season has become the evil foil to the gargantuan updates that transformed titles like No Man's Sky and Cyberpunk 2077 into more beautiful, intuitive games; instead, one negative Infinity Nikki review on Steam with 530 "helpful" ratings says Infold has "plummeted this game into the ground."

"TL;DR: Game is a buggy mess," it reads, calling the devs "greedy" while adding: "Co-op sucks. Changed lore without letting anyone know. Don't waste your time or money."

But, though players are organizing in droves à la the French Revolution to catapult their valid complaints at Infold, the developer seems to have taken up poetry rather than issue a ton of hot fixes.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"May's breezes carry bubbles and dreams, / Across a sea of pink clouds, soft and slow – / Where every moment blooms at your fingertips," the developer says in one recent Twitter post .