Open-world dress-up game Infinity Nikki is serious business – so serious its devs have already banned over 80 accounts for cheating: "We implore all Stylists to adhere to the game rules"

Infinity Nikki , the beautiful open-world dress-up game headed by former Breath of the Wild dev Kentaro Tominaga, just released last week - but it's already suffering the effects of cheaters, with developer Infold Games now revealing how it's cracking down.

Infold Games' follow-up to the successful Nikki series of mobile dress-up titles – which spans over 12 years, believe it or not – only just launched, but it's already seeing cheaters looking to get ahead. Speaking in a recent announcement online, Infold begins by declaring that "Infinity Nikki is devoted to fostering a healthy, fair, and orderly gaming environment, ensuring that every Stylist can enjoy the fun of the game in Miraland." The devs are aware that not everyone is following their guidelines, though, and have "recently identified and confirmed that several Stylists have been using illicit cheats."

These cheats evidently range from "illegal software" to "other unfair methods" used "to gain an advantage." "These actions are a clear violation of our rules," states Infold. "Such violations undermine the fair and positive atmosphere we strive to maintain and create an unjust experience for Stylists who play honestly." The devs are addressing the issue by employing a "zero-tolerance policy towards cheating," and have brought the hammer down on many.

Infold has already flagged and permanently banned 83 accounts for cheating, as seen in the attached screenshot under the devs' post. The studio stresses that "any violations will be handled with severity."

"Concurrently," writes Infold, "we implore all Stylists to adhere to the game rules and contribute to creating a fair gaming environment."

