In the longest dev apology in years, Infinity Nikki dev owns up to "nearly one hundred issues" in the dress-up RPG's new update as its Steam reviews disintegrate

If the original version of free-to-play, dress-up RPG Infinity Nikki is a picnic table laden with soda bottles, banana cream, and strawberry jello, its new Steam version and Bubble Season update are cold hot dogs covered in ants. Developer Papergames apologizes for that in a letter so heartfelt, so pure – it alone could save the world. But it doesn't seem to be appeasing most players.

"Dear Stylists, hope this message finds you well," Papergames begins politely in its statement posted on Twitter.

Infinity Nikki's so-called Stylists are not well – they are practically sick with disappointment over price increases and what Papergames itself describes as "nearly one hundred issues" in gameplay. The Steam review currently rated "Most Helpful" reads like a dying wish: "Do not play this game if you do not want to be exploited."

"They made a bathtub $10," comments another negative Steam review, this one with over 350 "helpful" ratings. "That better drown my enemies for me for that price."

To defend itself, Papergames says in its statement "we understand that every stylist's love and trust in Infinity Nikki is something we must cherish and uphold with the utmost dedication."

"Every member of our team shares the same deep love for the Nikki IP and treats every version update with the utmost care and commitment," Papergames continues in its apology letter. "We stand together with all our stylists. [...] Please give us one more chance – to let Nikki's starlight continue to shine for us all, and to keep the warmth in our hearts forever burning bright."

"I can't get through the cut scene," says one popular Twitter reply, more preoccupied by Infinity Nikki's fresh bugs and glitches. "I keep falling to my death. Please fix."

