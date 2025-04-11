After more than 200,000 wishlists, open-world dress-up game Infinity Nikki finally gets a Steam release date and some free gifts to celebrate

Infinity Nikki , the mind-bogglingly beautiful open-world dress-up game headed by former Breath of the Wild dev Kentaro Tominaga, is finally coming to Steam.

Developer Infold Games' follow-up to the successful Nikki series of mobile dress-up titles spanning over 12 years is making its way onto Steam later this month. The studio reveals as much in a recent online post , first celebrating the impressive number of wishlists that Infinity Nikki has already made its way onto on Valve 's platform. "What an incredible journey," writes Infold. "Infinity Nikki has surpassed 200,000 Wishlists on Steam!"

Nikki's Journey of WishWhat an incredible journey! Infinity Nikki has surpassed 200,000 Wishlists on Steam!The final surprise has been revealed, but this is just the beginning! Infinity Nikki will officially launch on Steam on April 29th.To celebrate, we’ll be sending all… pic.twitter.com/zRsnpRcsyzApril 11, 2025

The dev continues, unveiling the date that's been heavy on many of us Nikki stans' minds – the day the shiny dress-up game is dropping on Steam. "The final surprise has been revealed, but this is just the beginning! Infinity Nikki will officially launch on Steam on April 29th." That's not all, though. Infold has more surprises up its sleeve for fans, including some fun free goodies to tickle all those pull-hungry gacha bones in our bodies.

"To celebrate, we'll be sending all Stylists worldwide 10 Resonite Crystals, 3 Energy Crystals and more as special gifts," states the studio, telling players to "be sure to check your in-game mailbox after the Steam launch!" While it's not what Infold had initially promised , much to many commenters' dismay, I'm personally happy to be receiving any freebies at all – my bank account has suffered enough since Infinity Nikki's original launch in December.



