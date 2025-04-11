After more than 200,000 wishlists, open-world dress-up game Infinity Nikki finally gets a Steam release date and some free gifts to celebrate
Infinity Nikki hits Steam later this month
Infinity Nikki, the mind-bogglingly beautiful open-world dress-up game headed by former Breath of the Wild dev Kentaro Tominaga, is finally coming to Steam.
Developer Infold Games' follow-up to the successful Nikki series of mobile dress-up titles spanning over 12 years is making its way onto Steam later this month. The studio reveals as much in a recent online post, first celebrating the impressive number of wishlists that Infinity Nikki has already made its way onto on Valve's platform. "What an incredible journey," writes Infold. "Infinity Nikki has surpassed 200,000 Wishlists on Steam!"
The dev continues, unveiling the date that's been heavy on many of us Nikki stans' minds – the day the shiny dress-up game is dropping on Steam. "The final surprise has been revealed, but this is just the beginning! Infinity Nikki will officially launch on Steam on April 29th." That's not all, though. Infold has more surprises up its sleeve for fans, including some fun free goodies to tickle all those pull-hungry gacha bones in our bodies.
"To celebrate, we'll be sending all Stylists worldwide 10 Resonite Crystals, 3 Energy Crystals and more as special gifts," states the studio, telling players to "be sure to check your in-game mailbox after the Steam launch!" While it's not what Infold had initially promised, much to many commenters' dismay, I'm personally happy to be receiving any freebies at all – my bank account has suffered enough since Infinity Nikki's original launch in December.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
