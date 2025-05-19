Infinity Nikki devs issue another 1,000-word apology as backlash continues after disastrous update blamed on "insufficient preparation," but the community doesn't seem to buy it

Infinity Nikki launched as a sparkling ray of sunshine late in 2024, but the 1.5 update a few weeks ago has dramatically diminished the glow, and not even the longest dev apology we've seen in years has restored the shine.

Complaints about stability issues, monetization excesses, and major story changes have been boiling over, and another extensive apology from the dev team is proving unsuccessful at improving the community's sentiment.

"Since the launch of Version 1.5, insufficient preparation during pre-release testing led to unexpected live issues," the devs say on Twitter, "resulting in an unstable game environment and unsatisfactory content. We fully acknowledge that this is our responsibility, and addressing these shortcomings remains a top priority for our team moving forward."

For now, the devs are extending the length of the 1.5 Bubble Season, with 1.6 now set to take over on June 12, a small delay from the previously announced June 4 launch. They're also adding some additional daily login bonuses from June 5 through June 12, with 120 Diamond and 1 Energy Crystal delivered each day.

The response to that last bit is perhaps the best illustration of where the community is at right now, as fans are treating the login bonuses not as a gift, but rather as a cynical way for the devs to keep everyone logging in day after day. "Infold finally replies and ends it with: 'Oh, and if you want compensation, you must login for 8 days in a row for it all,'" as one Reddit post puts it.

Dear Stylist, This is the Infinity Nikki Dev Team.First and foremost, we sincerely thank you for your unwavering support and love for Infinity Nikki. Since the launch of Version 1.5, insufficient preparation during pre-release testing led to unexpected live issues, resulting in… pic.twitter.com/APBBqY8mZvMay 18, 2025

One of the biggest points of contention with 1.5 has been its completely revamped introduction sequence, which players have been treating as a retcon that's dramatically changed the tone of the story.

"Rest assured," the devs say, "we've heard your feedback loud and clear: The Threads of Reunion storyline's absence in this version was never intended as a removal from Infinity Nikki's narrative – its associated outfit remain on our development roadmap. Due to technical hurdles in Version 1.5, we were unable to properly refine the introduction of the Sea of Stars chapter and the narrative setup for Threads of Reunion, which regrettably led to confusion. These elements are planned for future updates."

The idea that a truncated story change might have launched because of "technical issues" with the update certainly hasn't gone down well with fans. As one Reddit post puts it, why would the devs "release a story they knew wasn't done because of technical issues in the rest of an update they hadn't even released?"

The studio finishes its message by introducing the "Miraland Round Table" in an effort to "openly address player concerns and collaboratively explore solutions." This takes the form of both an email address and an in-game customer service widget you can send your feedback to.

"Your candid feedback – both critical and encouraging – has prompted deep reflection," the devs conclude. "Drafting this message stirs mixed emotions: guilt over delayed promises, yet gratitude for your unwavering support." I probably don't need to point to any more community commentary to make clear that the support is, in fact, wavering.

