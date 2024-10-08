Infinity Nikki is a stunning open-world game that somehow fits in almost everything I've ever wanted, and I already can't wait to play more

Growing up, I was a simple girl - put a computer in front of me, and I'd waste the entire day away playing dress-up or makeover browser games. It looks like nothing has changed in that regard, since it only took me about 10 minutes of playing Infinity Nikki to become completely engrossed. The open-world gem is a follow-up to Papergames' beloved series of mobile titles spanning over 12 years, and arguably the best Nikki game yet.

Headed by former Breath of the Wild dev Kentaro Tominaga, Infinity Nikki is unsurprisingly gorgeous, from its breathtaking scenery to the glittery outfits adorning the titular character herself. In fact, the game's visuals are what managed to snag my attention first when I played. The crystal-clear droplets of water, shimmering fabric on gowns, and dynamic lighting are nothing to scoff at, after all - and it's all just as good in action.

Reigniting my passion for fashion

(Image credit: Infold Games)

Once I was done reveling in Miraland's gorgeous atmosphere, I realized that something else had captured my bouncy ADHD-powered brain cells – the whimsical outfits and how creative you can get with them. Clothes aren't just accessories in Infinity Nikki, either. Many of them harbor powers or certain skills, from a bubble-themed dress that leaves Nikki lighter than a feather to a more cozy set that allows her to gather materials from animals.

It's a system I've never seen before, and I love it. The combination of style with practicality is so much fun to play around with, as it adds a layer of depth to fashion that other dress-up games simply don't have. You have to work to unlock outfit-specific powers, too, making it all the more rewarding. There are items called Whimstars located throughout Miraland, and these are the key to obtaining new clothing recipes.

Once you snag a recipe, you'll have to collect the ingredients necessary to craft the outfit you want. This can involve catching bugs, fishing, gathering, and even petting adorable puppies - think Animal Crossing , but with a more fashion-focused flair. I feel like I could lose hours sourcing materials, as it never felt like a chore. Getting to craft pretty dresses afterward is just a bonus - and boy, is it a big one.

While crafting and styling, I feel like that same small princess-obsessed girl who could spend ages on the perfect outfit on GirlsGoGames.com. Infinity Nikki lets you configure outfits in any way you'd like, so the potential to mix and match accessories or clothes is nearly endless. Every item is just as striking as the last, too, leaving little room to grow bored of the game's dress-up mechanics - after a good few hours, I know I still haven't.

Juggling genres gracefully

(Image credit: Infold Games)

Playing dress-up, despite being the mobile series' primary selling point, isn't all that Infinity Nikki has to offer. There's the crafting and gathering that leads up to it, of course, but there's also so much more – so much, in fact, that I found myself wondering how the developers were able to pull it off. To start, there's the open-world element that opens up the possibility for exploration and RPG-esque adventuring along the way.

There are also enemies, but combat is vastly different from what you might be used to, as you don't brawl hand-to-hand – or even with weapons. The closest thing to "weapons" you have are your outfits. For instance, a stunning spring green dress does more than just look good: after it's unlocked, Nikki can use it to purify foes and items. It's an entirely unique approach, and because of it, combat fits seamlessly into the otherwise cozy game.

It's not only combat that Infinity Nikki manages to ace, either. I'm personally a big fan of old gems like Crash Bandicoot , and I was pleasantly surprised by platformer-aligned mechanics. Whether it's for an out-of-reach Whimstar or in a timed trial, there's plenty of jumping and landing to be had. The game features a nice variation of puzzles and mini-games, too - I can't tell you how long I spent dodging obstacles as a paper plane but I certainly enjoyed it.

For any Pokemon Snap stans or Final Fantasy 14 gpose aficionados such as myself, you can also break your crafting, gathering, exploring, and mini-gaming up with some snapshots courtesy of the game's expansive photo mode. I've played a lot of games with photo modes and can safely say that Infinity Nikki has one of my favorites of all. Seriously, don't ask me how many times I paid to ride the hot air balloon just to take screenshots mid-air.

To Infinity Nikki and beyond

(Image credit: Infold Games)

Between the dress-up components of Infinity Nikki, from unlocking recipes to crafting them, and the way that the game beautifully blends them into a lively open-world adventure filled with features spanning all sorts of genres, I'm entirely enamored with the game and I can't wait to play more. There are gacha elements to address as some outfits will be monetized, but I genuinely don't feel that they take away from the experience at all.

I say this as someone who generally stays away from all things gacha, too. Everything I did while playing was gacha-free, and it felt entirely fulfilling. There's no real fear of missing out when it comes to cosmetics either, as there are so many outfits and recipes already available I barely got to scratch the surface myself. That's not to say that gacha pulls won't produce desirable items, though - I just don't think they're necessary to ensure a good time.

A good time can be found in every nook and cranny of Infinity Nikki, with or without its so-called "freemium" features. There's a little bit of everything for just about anyone to be found within this dress-up gem, and I'd recommend it wholeheartedly. Whether you're a fellow GirlsGoGames.com veteran yourself or are looking to dip your toes into something new, this is one game you simply shouldn't miss.

The only reason that I'm sad now is that my time previewing the game has come to a close. Hopefully, I won't have to wait too long until I can twirl about the grassy hills of Miraland in enchanting gowns once more. Until then, I'll be going through the screenshots I took in Infinity Nikki's photo mode while wondering how a game is capable of fitting all of my favorite things into just one title so flawlessly.