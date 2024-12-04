Infinity Nikki release time - the countdown to one former Breath of the Wild dev's cozy open-world game is on for PS5, PC, and mobile

We're less than 24 hours out from the Infinity Nikki release time, as the long-awaited cozy open-world game is finally set to land across PS5, PC, and mobile on December 5.

You can read our Infinity Nikki preview from earlier this year if you want a full rundown of the game, but in short it's a gorgeous open-world game where your abilities are governed by your clothing. In other words, you play dress-up to progress through the game, and even defeat enemies. There's platforming to be done, but the game also makes the most of bug-catching, fishing, gathering, and crafting to vary up how you get your outfits.

Infinity Nikki's pedigree helped it stand out even to players who might not ordinarily be attracted to a dress-up game: its development is being led by former The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild designer Kentaro Tominaga, and you can certainly see some open-world Zelda DNA here. What remains to be seen is just how well the free-to-play game balances its monetization.

If you're looking forward to playing Infinity Nikki for yourself, here's what you need to know about when it launches across PS5, PC, and mobile.

Infinity Nikki release time for PS5, PC, and mobile

6pm PT (Dec 4)

9pm ET (Dec 4)

2am GMT (Dec 5)

3am CEST (Dec 5)

The Infinity Nikki release time for PS5, PC, and mobile is simultaneous worldwide across all platforms. While the official release date is December 5, you'll be able to play the evening of December 4 if you're in the US.

Infinity Nikki countdown for PS5, PC, and mobile

Infinity Nikki preload

Infinity Nikki preloads are already live. If you want to play on PC, you can grab the game through the official website or the Epic Games Store, where the download will be 50GB. The devs recommend a PC with an i7-6700/R5 2600-level CPU or better, but the game will support CPUs as far back as the i5-6600/R5 1500X. On the GPU side, they recommend a RTX 2060/RTX 3050 Laptop/RX 5700 XT/Intel Arc A580, but you can go as low as a GTX 1060/RX 590/Intel Arc A380.

Of course, if you're playing on iOS, Android, or PS5, you can just head to the store on your platform of choice and get to downloading there. On mobile, that predownload is 20GB. On PS5, it's around the same size, but it's currently only available if you buy the $10 pre-order bundle - which you absolutely do not have to purchase in order to play the game when it goes live.

