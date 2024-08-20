Black Myth: Wukong player count surges past 1.4 million, beating Elden Ring, GTA 5, and Cyberpunk 2077's peaks

Black Myth: Wukong's player count has surged past that of huge hits like Elden Ring, DOTA 2, GTA 5, and many more on Steam.

Game Science's action RPG only just launched earlier today, and it's already looking like a certified hit on the former platform. According to SteamDB, which tracks statistics like concurrent players throughout the world on Steam, Black Myth: Wukong had a peak concurrent player count of 1,443,570 players earlier today.

That puts it head and shoulders above the peak concurrent player counts of massive games like GTA 5 with 364,548 peak concurrent players, DOTA 2 with 1,295,114 players, Elden Ring with 953,426 players, Cyberpunk 2077 with 1,054,388 peak players, and 2023's smash-hit RPG Baldur's Gate 3, itself with 875,343 peak concurrent players.

What's more, Black Myth: Wukong has a serious shot at beating this peak concurrent player count that's already set. At the time of writing, Game Science's action RPG is hovering consistently around 1.4 million players at a time when the majority of European players might be working and the vast majority of American players are likely asleep.

It's worth bearing in mind that yes, SteamDB does track players from across China in its statistics. The tracking website said as much in a tweet earlier today, seeming to deliberately coincide with the launch of Black Myth: Wukong, a new game from a Chinese studio.

Our Black Myth: Wukong review called it "a great action RPG that feels like God of War for Chinese mythology," awarding it four out of five stars and praising its fun combat and incredible world and atmosphere.

You'll want to keep an eye on our Black Myth: Wukong tips guide for nine essential points to remember if you're just starting out your journey.