After being delayed to 2025, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage just got a stunning new gameplay trailer and two new release dates

Those nineties vibes are strong in the latest Lost Records: Bloom & Rage gameplay trailer, with Don't Nod revealing not one but two new release dates.

Announced as part of Gamescom 2024's Opening Night Live showcase, the new game from original Life is Strange developer looks set to deliver a truly spellbinding narrative experience when it launches in two parts: Tape 1 on February 18 and Tape 2 on March 18 2025 respectively. This comes off the back of an earlier Bloom & Rage delay that saw the game being pushed to the new year, avoiding launching in too hot on the heels of successor studio Deck Nine's Life is Strange: Double Exposure.

On top of the loud cardigans, statement chokers, and grungy garage band vibes that already scream 1995, the new Lost Records: Bloom & Rage trailer gives us a closer look at how protagonist Swann's camcorder frames her experience across the game's two timelines. We also get a closer look at the dynamic dialogue trees, which "can change based on where you look and what you say," according to a press release from Don't Nod. "Players can choose to ignore and interrupt other characters, which makes conversations feel more real and choices more important than ever."

That news already has my choice-driven hopes and dreams all abuzz, but I'm also intrigued by Don't Nod's decision to launch the game across two dates – including a physical edition for PS5. This episodic release riffing of the time-honoured tradition of mixtapes has me already looking forward to a truly agonizing cliff-hanger at the end of Tape 1, because what's a narrative game without a horrendous decision to be made that has me lying awake at night feeling like an awful human being?

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is set to launch on February and March 18 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5.

