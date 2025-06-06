Nostalgic new Mixtape trailer demonstrates the impossible power of a Life is Strange-like: I now want to attend my high school reunion
Mixtape looks like a teenage daydream
Summer Game Fest 2025 revealed a new trailer for publisher Annapurna's upcoming narrative adventure game Mixtape, which looks so sugar-pure and wistul, I'm almost prepared to starting missing being 15.
The trailer – which you can watch below – shows three friends entrenched in suburban ennui, getting ready to get wasted and cover a McMansion with toilet paper.
"On their last night together, three friends embark on one final adventure," Annapurna writes in its trailer's description on YouTube.
"En route to their final party together, a perfectly curated playlist draws three friends into dreamlike reenactments of their formative memories. Experience a variety of narrative vignettes exploring the pivotal moments that shaped them," Annapurna continues. "Players will immerse themselves in the teenage wasteland by playing through a mixtape of joyful gameplay, from skateboarding and flying to taking photos after hours at an abandoned theme park, hitting baseballs, and putting on a fireworks show from the backseat of a car.
"It's the greatest hits of the teenage experience, from the first kiss to the last dance."
Despite the run-ins with overzealous cops and the dumb fire hazards '80s-set Mixtape shows its protagonists getting into during the Summer Game Fest trailer, it's undeniable that the game has captured the stupid/totally fucking sick dichotomy that makes up a lot of my favorite teenage memories.
In this way, Mixtape could be a new Life is Strange – its depiction of wild childhood appears similarly mystical, like a friend's kitchen at 1AM. Even better, its soundtrack features songs from bands like Portishead and The Cure, so I can remember all of my trips to Hot Topic while I play in 4K detail.
