Nostalgic new Mixtape trailer demonstrates the impossible power of a Life is Strange-like: I now want to attend my high school reunion

Summer Game Fest 2025 revealed a new trailer for publisher Annapurna's upcoming narrative adventure game Mixtape, which looks so sugar-pure and wistul, I'm almost prepared to starting missing being 15.



The trailer – which you can watch below – shows three friends entrenched in suburban ennui, getting ready to get wasted and cover a McMansion with toilet paper.

MIXTAPE | Summer Game Fest 2025 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"On their last night together, three friends embark on one final adventure," Annapurna writes in its trailer's description on YouTube.

"En route to their final party together, a perfectly curated playlist draws three friends into dreamlike reenactments of their formative memories. Experience a variety of narrative vignettes exploring the pivotal moments that shaped them," Annapurna continues. "Players will immerse themselves in the teenage wasteland by playing through a mixtape of joyful gameplay, from skateboarding and flying to taking photos after hours at an abandoned theme park, hitting baseballs, and putting on a fireworks show from the backseat of a car.

"It's the greatest hits of the teenage experience, from the first kiss to the last dance."

Despite the run-ins with overzealous cops and the dumb fire hazards '80s-set Mixtape shows its protagonists getting into during the Summer Game Fest trailer, it's undeniable that the game has captured the stupid/totally fucking sick dichotomy that makes up a lot of my favorite teenage memories.

In this way, Mixtape could be a new Life is Strange – its depiction of wild childhood appears similarly mystical, like a friend's kitchen at 1AM. Even better, its soundtrack features songs from bands like Portishead and The Cure, so I can remember all of my trips to Hot Topic while I play in 4K detail.

