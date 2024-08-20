Assassin's Creed Shadows fans dub Yasuke's clumsy twist on the series' iconic Leap of Faith his very own "Yeet of Faith"

As Assassin's Creed Shadows approaches, Ubisoft reveals more of the RPG's protagonists in action - and what the series' legendary "Leap of Faith" looks like for them.

With just a few months to go now before Assassin's Creed Shadows releases this fall, Ubisoft is showcasing its duo of protagonists and each character's unique playstyle. There's Naoe, an adept shinobi assassin with a more stealthy approach reminiscent of the series' past icons like the beloved Ezio Auditore. Then there's Yasuke, a hard-hitting samurai who deals powerful blows - but doesn't excel as much when it comes to graceful execution.

In its new behind-the-scenes look at the duo, Ubisoft shows Yasuke partaking in the "Leap of Faith" - the very one found in all Assassin's Creed titles. His leap is a bit clumsier than the usual one longtime fans may recall, though - rather than silently and swiftly landing in the haystack below, he falls... hard. Yasuke then tumbles after hitting the ground before rising and dusting himself off - certainly not the Leap of Faith I remember.

Here is a look at Yasuke's version of Naoe's Leap of Faith in #AssassinsCreed Shadows!"On the ground, that's where he shines" pic.twitter.com/Lxt41qqBL0August 19, 2024

Fans are reacting to the samurai's humorous version of the Leap of Faith, with some calling it the "Yeet of Faith" jokingly. "Armor giveth, armor taketh away," writes one fan - and truer words have perhaps never been spoken. Another calls Yasuke's jump "the most realistic" to date. It's definitely the way I'd probably land myself if I attempted such a feat, and I'm not the only one either - "I love it. That's how ungraceful I'd be too."

While Yasuke's Leap of Faith may not be as effortless as other protagonists' own, Ubisoft's video shows the historical legend shine elsewhere - in heavy lifting, melee combat, and pretty much anything that requires a good bit of sheer strength. When it comes to tearing through doors or pulverizing an enemy, Yasuke's your guy. As for parkour and stealth, I'd say Naoe is the queen in that regard.

