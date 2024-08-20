Path of Exile 2 hits early access in November with various horrific demonic entities in tow

Path of Exile 2 has just unveiled its initial early access release date, and it'll be with us later this year on November 15.

Just earlier today at Gamescom Opening Night Live, host Geoff Keighley and company pulled back the curtain on Path of Exile 2's early access release date. The hack-and-slash RPG is launching into early access on November 15, so there's just a few more months to wait until the long-awaited sequel is finally here.

The new trailer, which you can see just below, delves into what to expect from the upcoming action RPG. In short, it's a lot of hacking, and a lot of slashing, against various horrific demonic foes, all of which look like they could rip you to shreds in mere seconds.

.@pathofexile 2 from Grinding Gear Games is nearing release and we’ve got news on the early access date! #OpeningNightLive pic.twitter.com/1SmdYPijbYAugust 20, 2024

Path of Exile 2 has actually been delayed a few times at this point, so it's been hotly anticipated by its established audience. The sequel was expected to release all the way back in 2022, but that date was provided less than a year out from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's easy to see why the projected date slipped.

Path of Exile 2 is due to eventually launch, in full, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Right now, though, it's a little unclear whether it'll be entering early access across all platforms, or only on PC via Steam Early Access on November 15.

