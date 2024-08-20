Starfield's Rev-8 update brings the first-ever drivable land vehicle to a Bethesda RPG, and I kind of want to play Starfield now

Starfield: Official REV-8 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The REV-8 land vehicle is available in Starfield today as part of a new and free update that lets you drive around a Bethesda open world in a land vehicle for the first time ever.

The REV-8 was fully revealed in a new trailer that debuted as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024. This isn't the first time we've seen REV-8; we caught a very brief glimpse of the vehicle in Bethesda's May update; but this is very much its big reveal, and it looks awesome. A big reason I've been holding off on starting Starfield, second only to the fact that there are simply Too Many Games right now, is that traversing on-land just didn't look all that interesting. Now that I can bomb around planets doing barrel rolls in a rocket-powered buggy, I can't really use that excuse anymore.

It's also worth noting that this isn't just Starfield's first land vehicle; it's the first drivable land vehicle in any Bethesda game ever. Better yet: it doesn't just drive, it also comes equipped with jetpacks that let you hover around and weapons to aid in combat.

The buggy is just the refresher Starfield needed to keep players engaged until the Shattered Space DLC. Oh, and that got a release date at the end of the new trailer. Shattered Space will take Starfield players to an abandoned star station on September 30.

Kid Stuff is by far the best trait in Starfield, even if it did lead to a deeply embarrassing encounter in a nightclub.