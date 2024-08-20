Starfield's Shattered Space DLC takes us to an abandoned star station in just 1 month

The Starfield: Shattered Space DLC is coming coming and soon.

As part of Opening Night Live, we get a new trailer revealing that the space RPG's first expansion releases September 30, just over a month from now.

The trailer itself is a moody glimpse of what's to come, showcasing several quick shots of a mysterious and gloomy planet that has a base and a threat that seems not too friendly at all, judging by the scream we get, anyway.

While Shattered Space is only one month away, you've got some new content to keep you going until then. Launching tonight, you're getting a free vehicle update that includes the Rev-8 Buggy, complete with new weapons, rocket thrusters, and jump boosters. We see the same buggy in the DLC trailer, so it may come in handy from fleeing from the odd menace or two.

This story is developing . . .

