Borderlands 4 has finally been revealed, and it's out in 2025 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S

Borderlands 4 was just revealed at the Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation, and it's out next year.
Gearbox just unveiled Borderlands 4 via a brand new cinematic trailer at the start of Gamescom 2024. We finally know that the next mainline game in the Borderlands series will be with us next year in 2025, and it'll only be available on new-gen consoles, as well as PC.
In truth, we didn't see a whole lot from the new Borderlands 4 trailer. We did see a planet with some very weird purple haze spreading across it, which may or may not be the usual planet of Pandora. So things are pretty up in the air with regard to where this is taking place in the Borderlands universe, as well as when in the overall timeline.
What we did see, though, was the classic 'psycho' mask that's adorned pretty much all the Borderlands box arts, with the exception of spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. So no, even though we didn't glean a lot about Borderlands 4 from this trailer, we know that it'll feature the same sort of enemies we've been used to gunning down.
Now sure, this didn't leak, as host Geoff Keighley proudly stated to the Gamescom audience just before the trailer, but it definitely wasn't an iron-clad secret either. Just earlier this year for example, Take-Two confirmed that Borderlands 4 was in the works, just one of "numerous projects" it planned to launch with Gearbox.
