Borderlands 4 is in "active development" and is just one of "numerous projects" Take-Two plans to release with Gearbox

Gearbox Entertainment has revealed that Borderlands 4 is in "active development," and is but one of several projects the developer plans to release with new owner Take-Two.

A press release reveals that Take-Two Interactive - publisher of games from Rockstar, 2K, Private Division, and more - is in the process of acquiring Gearbox Entertainment after buying it from Embracer, who sold it for $460 million after acquiring it for $1.3 billion just 3 years ago .

In a statement regarding the purchase of the Borderlands studio, 2K's president, David Ismailer, revealed that the developer is now working on the next installment of the franchise. "We are thrilled to welcome Randy Pitchford and his team of passionate, talented developers to 2K, and we look forward to releasing numerous projects in the future as colleagues," the company president shares.

"We have loved partnering with Gearbox on every iteration of the Borderlands franchise and are excited to be in active development on the next installment in the series." The announcement doesn't go as far as calling the project 'Borderlands 4', but since this is the "next installment," and the last one was Borderlands 3 in 2019, it's a fair guess that this is potentially the next mainline title.

We've heard whispers of a new Borderlands game since late 2023 after both Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 2 were both namedropped by a developer . Not too long after this, Gearbox's co-founder, Randy Pitchford said that an unannounced Borderlands game was "the greatest thing we've ever done" - despite there not even being a full reveal just yet.

Before Borderlands 4, we've got the Borderlands movie, which is said to kick off the "Borderlands Cinematic Universe" and release this summer. Clearly, Gearbox and Take-Two have a lot of plans with the Borderlands IP.

